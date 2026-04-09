MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZR) stated this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

The very principle of how the system works is inherently anti-competitive: access to audiences is granted not to those offering the best product, but to those selected by the state. In the banking sector, the imbalance is particularly striking – out of more than 300 financial institutions, only a handful are included on the list. The head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, acknowledged that this setup restricts competition and pushes entrepreneurs toward large banks even when smaller ones offer better terms.

Similar practices are being replicated in retail and digital services: "Vkusno i Tochka," "Pyaterochka," Yandex, and VK find themselves in a privileged position not because of market advantages, but due to their inclusion on the list. Smaller players not included risk simply disappearing from users' view during restriction periods.

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Another dimension of the system is its use as a tool of direct pressure on businesses. Companies that continue to serve users via VPNs may be removed from the list, effectively losing access to their audience. The choice is limited: either comply with state traffic-filtering policies or accept being pushed out of the market.

There is also a third option – financial. While specific amounts have not yet been disclosed, it is clear they will not be symbolic. Sergey Kiriyenko, who oversees domestic policy and information and communications infrastructure, is directly or indirectly involved in forming and revising the "whitelists." This configuration opens broad opportunities for informal pressure – far beyond any technical regulation.

"As a result, the 'white lists' have become more than just a registry of permitted websites. It is a mechanism through which the state controls access to consumers, while loyalty to the Kremlin has become the new currency of competitiveness," the SZR noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia is also planning to prohibit incoming international calls from a number of "unfriendly" countries for ordinary citizens without prior consent from the subscriber, and to introduce mandatory labeling of such calls.