K'taka Bypolls: Voting Underway In Davanagere South, Bagalkot As Cong, BJP Locked In Close Fight

MENAFN - IANS) Davanagere/Bagalkot, April 9 (IANS) The voting at polling stations in the Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies of Karnataka was underway on Thursday. Polling commenced at 7 a.m., and voters can exercise their franchise until 6 p.m.

According to initial reports, voters are queuing outside polling stations in Davanagere South. In Bagalkot as well, voting has seen a good start, and Naveen Charantimath, son of BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath, was among the first ones to cast his vote.

A total of 34 candidates are in the fray across the two constituencies. More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed at polling stations to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. There is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP in both seats. The SDPI is hopeful that the intense contest between the BJP and the Congress will benefit the party. The results will be announced on May 4.

In the Bagalkot Assembly segment, there are 2.59 lakh voters and nine candidates in the fray. A total of 332 polling stations have been set up. The electorate includes 1.26 lakh male and 1.32 lakh female voters. Around 1,564 staff members, along with additional security personnel, have been deployed to manage and monitor the polling process.

The main contest in Bagalkot is between Congress candidate Umesh Meti and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Veeranna Charantimath.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA H.Y. Meti.

In the Davanagere South Assembly segment, authorities have set up 284 polling stations, of which 76 have been identified as sensitive. Prohibitory orders have been imposed within a 200-metre radius of polling stations. The constituency has 2.31 lakh voters, with 25 candidates in the fray. More than 1,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure safety.

Congress has fielded Samarth Mallikarjun, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa. Afsar Kodlipet is contesting as the Social Democratic Party of India candidate.

The by-election was necessitated by the demise of veteran Congress leader, MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, taking to the social media platform X, appealed:“Dear voters of Bagalkote and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies, I request all of you to come out in large numbers and exercise your right to vote in the by-election being held today in both constituencies. Every single vote is extremely important for the future of the constituency. It is through your vote that democracy is strengthened.”

“I especially urge our mothers and sisters, as well as young voters, including those voting for the first time, to participate in large numbers. For a strong Karnataka and a secure future, do not miss your right - cast your vote and strengthen democracy,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday evening appealed to voters in Davanagere South and Bagalkot to support Congress candidates in the by-elections scheduled for Thursday (April 9), highlighting the legacy of senior leaders and the need to ensure continuity in development.