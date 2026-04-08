Death Toll From Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Rises To 182 - Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Beirut, Lebanon - Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes on Wednesday killed 182 people and wounded 890, adding that the updated toll was not final.

The ministry reported that 1,739 people have been killed and 5,873 wounded in Lebanon since the start of the Israel-Hezbollah war on March 2

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared Thursday a national day of mourning.

In a statement, the prime minister's office said Thursday will be "a national day of mourning for the martyrs and wounded of the Israeli attacks that targeted hundreds of innocent, defenceless civilians", ordering the closure of public administrations and the lowering of flags.

Salam's office said he was engaged in diplomatic outreach "to mobilise all of Lebanon's political and diplomatic resources to stop the Israeli killing machine".