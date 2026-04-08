Trade, Technology, Defence Drive India-US Talks

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 9 (IANS) India and the United States stepped up engagement across trade, defence and critical technologies as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a series of high-level meetings in Washington during his three-day visit.

The talks spanned the Pentagon and the Department of Commerce, alongside a public-facing push to expand trade ties through a new digital platform.

Misri joined Ambassador Vinay Kwatra to launch the India–USA Trade Facilitation Portal, described by the Indian Embassy as“another step in the direction of unlocking the full potential of trade between India and the US.”

The portal is aimed at supporting“Mission 500”, with registrations now open for exporters. Officials said the initiative seeks to ease market access and deepen commercial linkages.

At the Pentagon, Misri held a“fruitful interaction” with Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Mike Duffey.

“The two principals discussed ways to further deepen the defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between India and the US, in line with the ambitious goals laid out in the Framework for the bilateral Major Defence Partnership signed last year,” the embassy said.

He also met Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby for a“wide ranging conversation” on developments in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia. The meeting followed their recent interaction in New Delhi.

The defence talks underscored the growing focus on industrial cooperation, technology transfer and supply chain integration between the two countries.

At the Department of Commerce, Misri met Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt to expand cooperation in commercial and critical technologies.

“They also discussed building resilient and trusted supply chains,” the embassy said.

The series of meetings reflected a coordinated push to align economic and strategic priorities, especially in areas such as emerging technologies and secure supply chains.

The visit follows External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's trip to Washington in February and is part of a steady tempo of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Parallel military engagement added to the momentum. Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, on an official visit to the United States, visited Peterson Space Force Base and interacted with General Gregory M. Guillot for what the Indian Air Force described as a“productive exchange of perspectives on complex operational modalities”.

Scenes from Washington showed a mix of formal meetings, corridor exchanges and industry events, reflecting the broadening scope of the partnership.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit provides an opportunity to review the“full spectrum of India–US bilateral relations” and advance cooperation across key sectors, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest.

India and the United States have in recent years expanded cooperation under a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with defence, technology and supply chains emerging as key pillars.

Bilateral trade has grown steadily, with both sides aiming to scale it further. Initiatives such as the new trade portal are expected to support exporters and deepen economic integration.