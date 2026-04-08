What Comes After Lasers: Paramedical Tattooing Spotlighted As The Next Frontier In Esthetics At Phoenix MECA

MENAFN - GetNews)At this year's Phoenix MECA event, paramedical tattoo specialist and educator Ms. Jayd will lead an advanced educational workshop introducing estheticians to one of the fastest growing and most underserved areas in corrective esthetics.

Ms. Jayd will present "Intro to Scar Camouflage & Paramedical Tattoo" (Class #IMAJ24) during the Phoenix MECA Networking Celebration on April 27, 2026 in Phoenix, as part of the conference's fifth year anniversary programming. The session runs from 3:10–4:00 PM. For more information, contact (602) 510-6464.

The session focuses on how paramedical tattooing addresses skin concerns that traditional treatments such as lasers, chemical peels, and microneedling are unable to fully correct. Through real world application and clinical insight, Ms. Jayd will explore how specialized tattooing techniques can restore skin tone, conceal scars, and support long term confidence for clients who have exhausted conventional options.

Designed for estheticians looking to expand their scope, the workshop highlights how paramedical tattooing is reshaping modern esthetics. Attendees will learn how this in demand service can differentiate their practice in a competitive market while introducing a high margin revenue stream that relatively few professionals are currently trained to offer.

Ms. Jayd is widely recognized for her work in hyper realistic 3D areola and nipple tattooing, particularly for breast cancer survivors following mastectomy. With more than a decade of experience and over 1,000 restorative procedures performed, her work bridges medical precision and advanced aesthetic technique, positioning paramedical tattooing as a natural extension of corrective skin care.

The Phoenix MECA event celebrates estheticians and industry professionals from across the country, with a mission centered on education, inclusion, and professional growth. The 2026 gathering marks the conference's fifth anniversary and welcomes practitioners of all backgrounds to connect, learn, and explore the future of esthetics.







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