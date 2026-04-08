Crypto News: Alphapepe Announces $780K Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $125K Following The Iran War Ceasefire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has crossed $780,000 in presale capital raised and the pace is accelerating faster than any previous stage. Capital is entering at a rate that draws direct comparisons to the earliest days of meme coins that went on to deliver life changing returns to early participants. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing, stages are closing faster with each round, and wallets are committing serious size at the exact moment a two week US-Iran ceasefire just sent Bitcoin surging past $72,000 and reignited a Bitcoin price prediction consensus targeting $125,000 and above.









Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the Bitcoin price prediction and the Iran war ceasefire driving the sharpest risk on rotation of 2026 explain why the entire crypto market may be entering its most significant recovery phase and why the smartest capital is already positioned inside this presale.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe $780K Milestone While the Bitcoin Price Prediction and Iran War Ceasefire Point to $125K

The timing of AlphaPepe crossing $780,000 could not land in a more pivotal crypto news environment. The Bitcoin price prediction from Wall Street is far more bullish than the current price reflects. BTC surged past $72,000 after President Trump announced a two week ceasefir with Iran, its highest level in three weeks. The rally wiped out shorts across the board and triggered the most powerful single session move since March.

Bernstein has called the bottom and maintained its $150,000 year end target. Fundstrat's Tom Le projects Bitcoin between $200,000 and $250,000 for 2026, and Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz has placed the likely range between $120,000 and $125,000. The ceasefire removes the single largest overhang that has suppressed risk appetite since February, and with the dot plot still projecting one Fed rate cut this year while Goldman Sachs expects two, the path toward $125,000 just became structurally clearer than at any point in 2026.

The institutional infrastructure behind those predictions is visible on chain. Bitcoin ETFs posted $471 million in inflows on Monday alone, the largest single day haul since February, as investors positioned ahead of Trump's Iran deadline. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have now accumulated over $53 billion in total inflows since launching in January 2024. Strategy is acceleratin its Bitcoin purchases while rivals sit on the sidelines, having bought approximately 45,000 BTC in the past 30 days alone. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust now holds over 784,000 BTC while Strategy holds over 761,000, making them the two largest institutional holders on the planet.

The Bitcoin price prediction points toward $125,000 at the conservative end and $250,000 at the top. But even a move to $125,000 represents approximately 73% upside on a $1.4 trillion asset. The wallets that have historically captured the most significant returns in crypto have never done so by riding a large cap to a double. They identified early stage opportunities where the product momentum was visible before the crowd arrived, and one of the strongest setups available right now is AlphaPepe.

AlphaPepe $780K Raised Positions It as the Opportunity Informed Capital Is Moving Into

AlphaPepe's AI powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital is entering at this pace while the ceasefire unlocks a risk on environment that has historically been the catalyst for early stage outperformance. The meme coin sector sits at $45 billion but traders still rely on fragmented tools that cannot screen for scam contracts, track whale movements, or execute across chains without friction. AlphaSwap is designed to address all three with AI driven contract screening, real time whale tracking, and cross chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over 7,400 holders have joined so far and AlphaPepe is currently priced at $0.01367 per token with consistent daily growth in participation even through weeks of extreme fear conditions while competing presales saw activity slow significantly. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. The ceasefire changes the calculus for every participant in crypto right now. When macro risk recedes and institutional flows accelerate simultaneously, early stage assets have historically been the first to benefit from the rotation that follows. AlphaPepe's exchange listing is approaching and the pace at which capital is entering suggests the market is already pricing in what comes after launch.

Conclusion

The crypto news around the Iran war ceasefire sending Bitcoin past $72,000, the Bitcoin price prediction from Bernstein, Fundstrat, and Galaxy pointing toward $125,000 and beyond, and institutional capital flooding into ETFs at the fastest pace in months all suggest the market has reached an inflection point. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale as geopolitical risk clears and the recovery accelerates are following the same pattern that has defined every previous cycle. The participants who positioned during the fear and held through to the turning point captured the most significant returns, and those who waited for confirmation entered at materially higher levels.

Stages close faster every day while each round that fills pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early stage crypto opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. The ceasefire just removed the largest overhang of 2026 and the window at current presale pricing is narrowing fast.

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction following the Iran war ceasefire?

Bitcoin surged past $72,000 after the two week US-Iran ceasefire was announced. Bernstein targets $150,000 by year end, Fundstrat's Tom Lee projects $200,000 to $250,000, and Galaxy CEO Novogratz sees the $120,000 to $125,000 range as the base case.

Why is AlphaPepe raising capital faster after the ceasefire?

AlphaPepe is building an AI powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and cross chain execution, with a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing. The ceasefire triggered a risk on rotation that historically benefits early stage assets first, accelerating presale participation past $780,000 with over 7,400 holders.

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