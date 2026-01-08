RSETI Changes Lives As Rural Women Set Up Footwear Industry In The Hills

MENAFN - IANS) Rudraprayag, Jan 8 (IANS) Along with agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry, there are huge opportunities for self-employment in the hills through small and cottage industries.

An inspiring example of this can be seen in Jawari village of Jakholi development block in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.

In this village, Saraswati Devi, after receiving training from the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) run by the Central Bank of India, took a loan with the support of a women's self-help group and set up a small footwear manufacturing unit in her village.

Under this initiative, she is producing various types of slippers and shoes, which are witnessing good demand at the local level.

Saraswati Devi said that she manages this enterprise along with her household responsibilities, with the support of her husband.

Despite limited resources, the initial results have been very encouraging, leading to a steady increase in the family's income.

The footwear produced by her is sold through women's self-help groups by setting up stalls at local fairs, benefitting not only Saraswati Devi but also other women associated with the group.

Women from the self-help group are selling their products by setting up stalls at various events such as the Rudraprayag Cooperative Fair, Jakholi Mahotsav, Silgarh Mahotsav, and now the Rudranath Mahotsav.

Sangeeta Kaprawan, a member of the Gaura Devi group, said that they prepare different types of products keeping in mind the season and market demand.

A small slipper manufacturing unit has been established in Jakhadi village, and the products are sold by setting up stalls at block- and district-level fairs.

She added that people like their slippers very much, and on the very first day of the cooperative fair organised in Rudraprayag, all their slippers were sold out.

Another woman associated with the group told the media that she received training in slipper manufacturing from RSETI, after which she purchased machines and raw materials, and set up a small factory at her home.

Operating as a small-scale industrial unit, she works three to four hours daily and is able to access the market through local fairs.

She also said that for the first time, the Rudraprayag Sahkarita Mela provided them with a good marketing opportunity, after which they have been consistently getting good sales at local fairs.

Such small-scale and cottage industries started by local women demonstrate that if initiatives like these are encouraged in the hills, they cannot only create new employment opportunities but also play an effective role in curbing migration from the mountainous regions.