Inventiva Announces Filing Of Its 2025 Universal Registration Document And 2025 Annual Report On Form 20-F

These documents can be accessed on the“Investors” section of the Company's corporate website ( ). In addition, the 2025 Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the AMF ( ) and the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F is also available on the website of

the SEC ( ).

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

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