Haryana Hikes Minimum Wage, Announces 33% Women's Quota For PDS
Reforms in Public Distribution System
33% Women's Reservation in Ration DepotsThe Haryana CM also announced that the cabinet had approved a 33% reservation for women in the allocation of ration depots under the public distribution system (PDS). "Through various schemes, including the Lakhpati Didi and Namo Drone Didi schemes, women are being made active participants in the development process," Saini stated, while adressing a press conference.
"Priority will be given to women who are victims of acid attacks, or are associated with self-help groups, or are widows, etc," the CM added.
New Licensing and Incentives for DepotsThe government has further changed the licensing for ration depots. New licenses will now cover up to 500 ration cards, a jump from the previous limit of 300. "Approval has been given for necessary amendments in the likely 2026 order for the licensing and control of ration depot under the public distribution system (PDS) in Haryana," he said.
CM Saini also announced incentives for those "depot holders who do good work". "The term of their work can be extended by up to five years... The age limit for applicants has been set between 21 and 45 years," he said.
Development Projects for Jind ConstituencyEarlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced a series of development projects and infrastructure upgrades for the Jind assembly constituency, asserting that no stone will be left unturned for its development.
Addressing the 'Dhanyawad Evam Vikas Rally' in the district, the Chief Minister announced additional financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for the development of rural areas in the constituency, along with multiple projects aimed at strengthening healthcare, education, transport, roads and basic civic infrastructure.
Among key announcements, the Chief Minister said a divider will be constructed on the Civil Hospital-Pandu Pindara-Gohana Road at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. He also announced the development of a model road from Thandi Halwai shop via Ramrai Gate and Jhanj Gate up to Rupiya Chowk. He further announced that an auditorium along with parking facilities will be constructed at Rani Talab, for which Rs 60 crore has been allocated. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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