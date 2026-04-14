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Pax8 Names New APAC Communications Lead
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SYDNEY - Tech firm Pax8 has named Vanessa Cremona as its new APAC communications lead, based in Sydney, Australia. In her new role, Cremona will be tasked with handling all internal and external communications, including PR, across APAC.
"With Pax8 continuing to scale rapidly across APAC, the business saw a need for a communication lead, APAC to join the team and amplify our story across the region," said Cremona in a conversation with PRovoke Media, adding that she will be partnering with regional leaders and cross functional teams to plan and deliver clear, timely, and consistent messaging for the region.
She will be focused on Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong in her new role.
“Pax8 is such a welcoming company, and I've joined at a time of significant growth in the region, with the Google partnership announcement and new people and opportunities coming on board," said Cremona. "I'm really excited about the chance to strengthen our visibility and make a meaningful impact for the team. I also see a great opportunity to develop my own skills by working with such a strong leadership group and benefiting from the amazing global support.”
Cremona was previously with Rackspace Technology as its head of communications and brand APAC.
"Having worked at Rackspace Technology for over seven and a half years, my role expanded over time, firstly ANZ and later leading communications for the wider APAC region," she said. "There was so much to be proud of, but I'm especially proud of the work I did helping shape and elevate the organisations messaging, especially with our AI solutions launch, working with amazing customers in region, aligning with global leaders and ensuring consistent messaging. I also supported IPO communications, contributed to two rebrands, and invested heavily in building strong relationships across the business."
She has also held roles in Bauer Media Australia, CMMA and Greece and Mediterranean Travel Centre.
"Currently, I'm getting into the comms rhythms of Pax8, but for me being able to assist the team and guide the messaging as we scale and grow is the most rewarding aspect. With partners coming into the office almost daily, I'm already hearing about the outcomes they're experiencing seeing innovation move beyond AI experimentation, into real results in everyday workflows. I can't wait to tell their stories."
"With Pax8 continuing to scale rapidly across APAC, the business saw a need for a communication lead, APAC to join the team and amplify our story across the region," said Cremona in a conversation with PRovoke Media, adding that she will be partnering with regional leaders and cross functional teams to plan and deliver clear, timely, and consistent messaging for the region.
She will be focused on Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong in her new role.
“Pax8 is such a welcoming company, and I've joined at a time of significant growth in the region, with the Google partnership announcement and new people and opportunities coming on board," said Cremona. "I'm really excited about the chance to strengthen our visibility and make a meaningful impact for the team. I also see a great opportunity to develop my own skills by working with such a strong leadership group and benefiting from the amazing global support.”
Cremona was previously with Rackspace Technology as its head of communications and brand APAC.
"Having worked at Rackspace Technology for over seven and a half years, my role expanded over time, firstly ANZ and later leading communications for the wider APAC region," she said. "There was so much to be proud of, but I'm especially proud of the work I did helping shape and elevate the organisations messaging, especially with our AI solutions launch, working with amazing customers in region, aligning with global leaders and ensuring consistent messaging. I also supported IPO communications, contributed to two rebrands, and invested heavily in building strong relationships across the business."
She has also held roles in Bauer Media Australia, CMMA and Greece and Mediterranean Travel Centre.
"Currently, I'm getting into the comms rhythms of Pax8, but for me being able to assist the team and guide the messaging as we scale and grow is the most rewarding aspect. With partners coming into the office almost daily, I'm already hearing about the outcomes they're experiencing seeing innovation move beyond AI experimentation, into real results in everyday workflows. I can't wait to tell their stories."
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