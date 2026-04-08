​The United States' New Missile Gap

MENAFN - Asia Times) In 1958 Senator John F. Kennedy, getting ready for his upcoming presidential campaign, said the United States faced a serious and dangerous missile gap.

“The Soviet Union is rapidly building up a missile striking force that endangers our power to retaliate – and thus our survival itself,” the senator, later president, said.“We are moving into a period when the Soviet Union will be outproducing us two or three to one in the field of missiles.”

Today we once again have a missile gap.

The US does not have a significant inventory of missiles like China, Russia or Iran – nor does the US have enough missile interceptors to protect our allies and friends or even American military bases at home or abroad. The United States cannot remain a great power if the problem is not fixed.

The problem is our inability to manufacture enough missiles for missile defense systems, especially for Patriot. Patriot is the backbone of American air defenses against ballistic missiles.

Sure we have THAAD and the Ground Based Interceptor in Alaska, but only in very small numbers. We also have SM-3 on Arleigh Burke Destroyers and the remaining Ticonderoga class cruisers. But there are only 8 batteries of THAAD, and only one GBI in Alaska (which has around 44 interceptor missiles, some or all of which may not work).

The US has supplied Patriots to our allies around the world, but manufacturing has fallen far behind and the number of interceptor missiles has declined significantly. Things are so bad that America faces a crisis in supporting Ukraine, which relies on Patriot to knock out Russian missiles like Iskander, and stocks in the Middle East are starting to bottom out.

While the Department of Defense has asked US industry to accelerate manufacturing, it will take years to catch up unless major changes are made.

The truth is that America's adversaries can produce ballistic missiles far faster and at much lower cost than the US can produce Patriot interceptors.

Iran is an example of the imbalance. Before the recent bombing campaign in Operation Epic Fury, Iran produced between 1,200 and 1,500 ballistic missiles each year, such as the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar.

Lockheed Martin, the company that manufactures Patriot interceptors, manufactured around 650 interceptors in 2025-2026, far below Iran's missile production.

It costs Iran around $100,000 to $300,000 for each ballistic missile it produces: it costs the United States between $4 million and $5 million for each interceptor.

The US produces Patriot interceptors in the United States and under license in Japan. Japan is producing only 60 PAC-3 interceptors annually, an increase over prior production of 30 interceptors annually. Right now 60 may be a ceiling, as both US and Japanese production depends on the availability of crucial seeker heads, which have been slowly coming off production lines at Boeing.

To try and retain enough interceptors the US has delayed shipments of complete systems and interceptors to Switzerland and Poland, and even asked Poland to supply Patriot interceptors from its inventory for the Middle East. Poland flatly refuse.

Both the US and Israel have been trying to knock out missile launchers in Iran and destroy the industrial infrastructure for manufacturing missiles in that country. But, even if the ceasefire fails and this campaign upon resumption proves completely successful, Iran has alternatives.

Iran's missiles are mostly variants of North Korean missiles such as the No Dong (Hwasong-7) series. North Korea stands to make a lot of money in future by becoming a major manufacturing center for Iran, just as it has become an important producer of artillery shells for Russia.