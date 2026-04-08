MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Video - CEO Clips: Oreterra Metals Prepares First-Ever Drill Test at Trek South in BC's Golden Triangle

April 08, 2026 1:00 PM EDT | Source: CEO Clips

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSX.V: OTMC, OTCID: OTMCF) is preparing the first-ever drill test of its 100%-owned Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect in BC's Golden Triangle. With strong surface exposure and stacked geological anomalies already identified, the company is advancing a newly defined target that could deliver a meaningful discovery.



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Source: CEO Clips