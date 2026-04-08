Kyrgyzstan Adopts New Law To Develop Breeding Animal Husbandry

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, has signed the Law "On Breeding in Animal Husbandry of the Kyrgyz Republic", Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic on March 4, 2026.

The purpose of the law is to create conditions for the further development of breeding animal husbandry and to improve legislation in the field of breeding.

The law establishes provisions for state regulation in breeding animal husbandry, the specifics of economic activities of entities in this sector, including scientific research aimed at developing breeding practices. It also regulates the recognition, use, and evaluation (bonitation) of breeding products and materials, including procedures and conditions for their application.

The law defines the main principles for organizing activities in breeding animal husbandry and the breeding system, which includes the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, the authorized state body, local self-government authorities, and breeding entities, and establishes their powers.

Additionally, the law regulates the procedures for artificial insemination of animals, the export and import of breeding products and materials, as well as entrepreneurial activity in this sector. It also specifies procedures for the formation and execution of state orders for scientific research.