Marco Robinson Announces Global Expansion Of Start Over Movement With New Chapters In New York Florida, Toronto And California
By Marcella lim
A new model of entrepreneurship is emerging - one that places identity, lived experience, and community at the centre of business growth.
At the forefront of this shift is British entrepreneur Marco Robinson, who has announced the expansion of the Start Over Business Chapters into five key territories across North America following a surge in demand.
The expansion marks a significant milestone for the Start Over Movement, which has grown rapidly through its #1 bestselling book series and global events, positioning everyday individuals as authors, speakers, and leaders.
Five New Territories Launched Across North America
The newly licensed Start Over Business Chapters have been secured in:
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Mississippi - Kathy Graham
Laguna Beach, California - Louise Kerr
New York - Kelly Brown
Florida - Denise K Hall
Toronto - Randa James
VANCOUVER - Jodie Gruninger
Each of these chapter leaders began their journey as co-authors within the Start Over #1 bestselling book series - a platform designed to help individuals turn personal adversity into authority.
Having experienced the impact of the model first-hand, they have now stepped into leadership roles to build communities and businesses within their regions.
From Story to Scalable Business
What distinguishes the Start Over model is its foundation.
Unlike traditional franchises or networking organisations, Business Chapters are built around individuals who have already undergone personal transformation and are now equipped to guide others through similar journeys.
This creates a network rooted in authenticity rather than transaction.
Participants are not simply exchanging business cards.
They are building trust, connection, and long-term commercial relationships based on shared lived experience.
A New Approach to Networking and Growth
The Start Over Business Chapters are structured to provide both personal development and commercial outcomes.
Members benefit from:
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Weekly live training focused on business growth, positioning, and client acquisition
A referral-based ecosystem, designed to generate consistent opportunities
Access to a global network of entrepreneurs, coaches, and consultants
A structured framework for turning personal stories into professional authority
This approach reflects a broader shift in how business is conducted in the digital era, where trust and relatability increasingly outweigh traditional credentials.
Powered by Marco
A key component of the ecosystem is Marco, a proprietary system that distils over 35 years of Robinson's business experience into practical, actionable frameworks.
This includes insights from:
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Scaling companies to billion-dollar revenues
Building and leading large international sales teams
Creating high-performing personal brands
Producing media projects, including prime-time television
The objective is not simply to educate, but to enable implementation - providing members with tools that can be applied immediately within their own businesses.
Demand Driven by Real-World Results
The rapid expansion of Business Chapters has been driven by tangible outcomes within the Start Over ecosystem.
Participants who initially joined to share their story have gone on to:
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Build successful personal brands
Generate new income streams
Secure speaking opportunities
Create meaningful impact within their communities
For many, the transition from co-author to chapter leader represents a natural progression - moving from personal transformation to facilitating transformation at scale.
A Business Model Built on Impact
Robinson's career spans decades of high-level business performance, including his early work within the international resort sector, where he contributed to sales operations that scaled to over $1 billion in revenue.
However, the Start Over Movement represents a different focus.
It combines commercial growth with a strong emphasis on impact - demonstrating that business success and social contribution are not mutually exclusive.
This philosophy is embedded within the Business Chapter model, where financial growth is aligned with helping others rebuild their confidence, identity, and direction.
Looking Ahead
With five territories now established and further expansion underway, the Start Over Business Chapters are positioning themselves as a new category within the global business landscape.
One that blends:
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Personal development
Community-led growth
Scalable business infrastructure
As entrepreneurship continues to evolve, models that prioritise authenticity, connection, and lived experience are gaining traction.
And for Robinson, this is only the beginning.
Learn More
For more information on the Start Over Movement and Business Chapter opportunities:
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