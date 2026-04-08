Signature Healthcare At Home Expands Compassionate In-Home Care Across Oregon And Washington, Bringing Life-Changing Services To More Than 30 Communities

Bellingham, WA - Signature Healthcare at Home, a trusted leader in home-based healthcare throughout the Pacific Northwest, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its comprehensive care services across more than 30 communities in Oregon and Washington. With a growing team of dedicated healthcare professionals and an unwavering commitment to patient-centered care, Signature Healthcare at Home is redefining what it means to receive exceptional medical support without ever leaving home.

As the demand for high-quality, compassionate in-home healthcare continues to rise across the Pacific Northwest, Signature Healthcare at Home is meeting that need head-on with a full spectrum of services designed to support patients and families at every stage of a health journey. From post-surgical recovery and chronic disease management to end-of-life comfort care, the organization delivers personalized healthcare solutions directly to the people who need them most, in the place where they feel most at ease.

A Full Range of Services Designed Around the Patient

Signature Healthcare at Home offers four core service lines that address the complete range of home-based healthcare needs, including Blaine home health care.

Home Health services provide skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and other medical interventions in the patient's home, supporting recovery, rehabilitation, and the management of complex medical conditions. This service is particularly valuable for patients transitioning out of hospital or skilled nursing facility stays who need continued clinical care in a familiar environment.

Hospice services provide compassionate, comfort-focused care for patients nearing the end of life, offering not just pain and symptom management but emotional, spiritual, and family support that honors the dignity of every individual during one of life's most profound transitions.

Palliative Care services deliver specialized medical support focused on relieving pain, managing symptoms, and improving quality of life for patients living with serious illness at any stage of their diagnosis, complementing ongoing curative or disease-modifying treatment.

Home Care services provide non-medical personal assistance and support that helps homebound individuals maintain their independence, safety, and daily routines with the peace of mind that comes from having a reliable, compassionate presence in the home.

Serving Communities Across Oregon and Washington

With locations spanning both Oregon and Washington, Signature Healthcare at Home brings its full range of services to urban and rural communities alike, ensuring that geography is never a barrier to accessing exceptional care. The organization's presence across more than 30 communities reflects a deep commitment to the Pacific Northwest and the individuals and families who call it home.

Patients, families, and healthcare professionals looking to learn more about available services, explore career opportunities with a purpose-driven organization, or refer a patient to Signature Healthcare at Home are encouraged to visit signaturehch or schedule a complimentary phone consultation with a care specialist who can identify the right service option for each unique situation.

Signature Healthcare at Home. Care where you are.

For more information, visit or call to schedule a phone consultation today.

About Signature Healthcare at Home

Signature Healthcare at Home is a leading provider of Home Health services across the Pacific Northwest, including Bellingham, Washington. Headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, the organization is dedicated to enhancing quality of life by delivering compassionate, personalized healthcare in the comfort of home. Through skilled clinical care and a patient-first philosophy, Signature Healthcare at Home supports individuals and families during recovery and beyond.