“My Family Is Reading”: Dubai Knowledge Model For Driving Wider Social Impact, Begins With Family

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, April 2026 –Amid a rapidly shifting global landscape marked by overlapping crises and accelerated digital transformation, the imperative to place individuals at the center of resilience and progress has never been more urgent. As societies navigate uncertainty, knowledge building is emerging as a strategic necessity, one that underpins adaptability, sustainable development, and long-term growth.

Aligning with this, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) continues to contribute to strengthening knowledge-based societies, advancing Dubai's longstanding vision to establish itself as a global knowledge and innovation hub. This further reflects the noble vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to nurture a strong economy built on the foundations of science and knowledge, transforming challenges into sustainable development opportunities. Among MBRF's various remarkable initiatives fueling this vision,“My Family is Reading”, in particular, stands out as a practical model for reshaping knowledge dynamics within the family, positioning it as the cornerstone for shaping human and social awareness.

Nurturing a competent generation begins at home:

In the modern world, technology has emerged as an integral facet of both daily life and social media interactions, occupying a significant portion of youths' time through fast content that lacks knowledge depth. In such a scenario, it has become vital to strengthen individuals' critical thinking, discernment, and analytical capabilities.

“My Family is Reading” is a strategic initiative designed to address these concerns. It aims to nurture a knowledgeable and actively reading generation that can confidently navigate global changes. It further promotes daily reading habits within the family, transforming reading into a shared life practice that can enhance intellectual interaction among family members.

Guided by a comprehensive vision to embed reading as a sustainable social habit, the initiative distributes curated book collections to select families. These titles are meticulously shortlisted based on their intellectual value, global recognition, and Arabic translation availability, covering critical themes like management, history, heritage, and success stories, expanding readers' knowledge and cultural base.

The initiative also reinforces the family's role as the primary incubator for awareness, transforming reading into a shared experience through dedicated discussion time. This helps strengthen family bonds, fostering a culture of continuous learning. Moreover, UNESCO reports confirm that developing reading skills early on is closely linked to improved educational outcomes and enhanced economic and social status, reflecting the initiative's long-term impact.

Reading as an ongoing dialogue within families:

The initiative seeks to transform reading into an interactive practice by nurturing a safe space for the exchange of ideas within the family. Reading often transforms from a silent individual activity into rich intellectual discourses, strengthening communication skills and intellectual capacity. This is pivotal to nurturing an able generation capable of distinguishing real knowledge from superficial content.

The initiative's impact is further amplified through ongoing partnerships with public and private entities, as well as educational institutions. In addition, by encouraging students to carry their reading experiences home, the initiative is actively nurturing a growing circle of influence, extending from the individual to the society.

Dubai: A global model for investing in knowledge

As many societies face challenges affecting the continuity and quality of education, Dubai continues to reinforce its position as a global leader in knowledge investment and innovation.“My Family is Reading” offers an exemplary global model for investing in people as a sustainable pathway to development.

The initiative also reaffirms that building the future begins at home, and that a family that reads is the cornerstone of an able society that thinks, innovates, and leads.