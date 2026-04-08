USF Strike Russian Tor-M2 Air Defense System And Drone Depots In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment announced this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

It is noted that the estimated cost of the Tor-M2 system is at least $25 million. In addition, near one of the settlements in Donetsk region, drone operators struck UAV storage depots and a pre-flight preparation point for Russian drones.

According to the military, "these strikes are part of Raid's systematic efforts aimed at weakening the enemy's air defense and reducing its ability to conduct aerial reconnaissance and carry out drone strikes."

General Staff confirms strikes on two oil depots in Crimea

The Unmanned Systems Forces reported on Facebook that the strike on Russian UAV storage depots in the Donetsk region caused a large-scale fire. Detonations and flames destroyed drone stockpiles at the site.

A BRDM (armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicle) was also hit. After the strike, its crew was forced to urgently abandon the vehicle.

Additionally, pilots of the 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Separate Brigade "Magyar's Birds" struck the oil storage facility "Marine Oil Terminal" in temporarily occupied Feodosia (Autonomous Republic of Crimea), which supplied fuel and lubricants to Russian forces.

In the Donetsk region, Kairos pilots also struck a pontoon crossing, disrupting the transfer of Russian equipment and personnel.

As Ukrinform previously reported, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two radar stations, a Tor air defense system, and an anti-aircraft installation of Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea and in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.