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News Update! (08-04-2026)
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...
MoPH designates five healthcare facilities as 'Baby-Friendly hospitals'.
Qatar reports successful 2025-2026 Winter Camping Season with strong environmental compliance.
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