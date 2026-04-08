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Moehe Announces Alternative Assessment Procedures For Second Semester Midterm Exams
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), represented by the Evaluation Affairs department, announced the activation of alternative assessment procedures for the second semester midterm exams for students from Grade 1-11 (daytime) for the 2025/2026 academic year. The decision, providing flexible assessment alternatives, comes amid ongoing monitoring of current conditions to ensure continuity of education in a safe and stable learning environment a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said the circular outlining the updated procedures has been sent to government schools and private schools following national standards, a follow-up to Circular No. 6 issued on March 12, 2026, which amended the schedule for the second semester midterm exams ministry clarified that the alternative procedure varies by grade level. For students in grades 1 and 2, continuous assessment scores will replace the midterm exams, using evaluation tools approved within the ongoing assessment system for each subject students in grades 3 through 11, an alternative assessment method will be implemented involving the assignment of one online assessment per subject worth 30 marks. Oral or practical assessments, if applicable, will be included in the total marks ministry indicated that government schools will administer the online assessments through the Qatar Education System between April 14-16, 2026. Private schools that adhere to national standards will administer the assessments through their approved online learning platforms during the same period. Students must complete the online assessments for all subjects by April 21, 2026 ministry clarified that students will be provided with clear instructions on how to complete the online assessments. Teachers will be responsible for grading those and recording the scores in the National Student Information System (NSIS), taking into account the inclusion of oral or practical assessments, depending on the subject statement concluded by emphasizing the importance of schools informing students and parents of the approved procedures through available means, ensuring clarity in the evaluation mechanism and completion of semester requirements according to approved frameworks, and maintaining the stability of the educational process and the quality of its outcomes.
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