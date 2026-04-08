Amman Bourse Defies Regional Turmoil With Strong March Performance

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Despite five weeks of regional conflict that have unsettled financial markets worldwide, the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) has demonstrated "notable" resilience, reinforcing its position as a stable investment destination during times of uncertainty.

Market analysts said that the exchange's performance suggests that the strong gains recorded over the past year were not merely the result of short-term conditions, but rather reflect "solid" economic fundamentals, structural strength and sustained investor confidence in Jordan's institutions.

Data from March highlights the market's stability even at the height of the crisis. Trading volume on the ASE surged by 130 per cent compared with March 2025, and rose by 18 per cent from February, before the outbreak of hostilities.

The average daily trading volume reached JD12.1 million, up from JD9.9 million in February and an annual average of JD8.8 million in 2025.

The industrial sector led this growth, recording a 104 per cent increase in trading volume compared to the previous month.

The expansion spanned multiple subsectors, including; chemicals, engineering and construction, electrical industries, textiles, leather and garments, as well as mining and extractive industries, sectors considered vital for exports and employment.

The ASE's general share price index also posted gains, rising by 1.2 per cent in March compared with February, and by 38 per cent compared with March of the previous year.

Industrial shares climbed by 6.4 per cent compared with February, and surged by 60 per cent compared with March last year, while service sector shares increased by 2 per cent from February and by 29 per cent over the same comparison periods.

Financial sector shares, however, recorded a "slight" decline of 1 per cent compared with February, despite posting a "strong" annual increase of 31 per cent compared with March 2025.

Analysts attributed the monthly dip to banks holding general assembly meetings and announcing dividend distributions for the previous fiscal year.

According to analysts, the exchange's performance during a period of heightened geopolitical tension underscores the strength of Jordan's financial market and its ability to maintain investor confidence amid regional instability.

Amman bourse achieved recently "remarkable" performance, which placed it among the world's top-performing markets, ranking 13th globally and first in the region, according to Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) Mazen Wathaifi told the Jordan Times in a recent interview, about launching a "comprehensive guidance report to reform the regulatory framework and policies governing the market"

Accordingly, Jordan became fifth globally in reporting compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation (IFRS).

The ASE remarkable performance is mainly driven by long-term structural reforms and strong corporate earnings.

Wathaifi noted government support, increased liquidity, and solid macro-economic conditions played a key role, in addition to policy measures, such as reforms to the citizenship-by-investment programme, tax incentives, and extended trading hours, made the market more attractive and active.

Digital upgrades, including advanced trading systems and mobile access, further enhanced accessibility and transparency.

Meanwhile, improving economic indicators like higher remittances, tourism revenues, and foreign reserves, along with upcoming large-scale development projects, reinforced the market's upward momentum and future outlook.

The CEO added that ASE actively participated in global forums, including the Arab Federation of Exchanges and the Euro-Asian exchanges network.

These collaborations have helped strengthen ties with other exchanges, further positioning ASE as a "key player" in the regional and global financial ecosystem, he said

The committee has launched the Sustainability Guidance for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), aiming to align regional businesses with global sustainability standards.

ASE introduced the Middle East's first climate disclosure regulatory framework, in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

CEO Mazen Wathaifi emphasised the ASE's dedication to upholding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards as part of this initiative.