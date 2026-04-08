The National Forum For Supporting Resistance Calls For A March No To The Closure Of Al-Aqsa... No To The Execution Of Prisoners.

MENAFN - Amman Net) The National Forum for Supporting Resistance and Protecting the Homeland expresses its profound condemnation of the closure of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, which has persisted for over five weeks. The Forum describes this measure as a blatant assault on the holy sites and the Hashemite Custodianship. This situation demands that the government fulfill its responsibilities regarding the ongoing closure, protect the Jordanian Custodianship, and halt Zionist violations against it. Furthermore, the Arab and Islamic nations must fulfill their duty toward the "First of the Two Qiblas" and the "Third of the Two Holy Mosques."

The Forum commends the steadfastness of the Murabiteen (sentinels) of Jerusalem, who defend Al-Aqsa day and night and continuously resist the occupation's unjust decrees. It emphasizes that their resilience sends a clear message regarding the Palestinian people's adherence to their sanctities and legitimate rights.

The Forum also condemns the Zionist Knesset's approval of the "Prisoners' Execution Law," considering it a war crime and a flagrant violation of international laws and conventions. This law confirms the criminal mindset adopted by the occupation toward Palestinian prisoners who exercised their legitimate right to resist. The Forum calls on the international community to confront this criminality against the Palestinian people.

The Forum denounces the Zionist-American aggression against Iran, which has ignited the region and resulted in repercussions for Jordan and neighboring countries. It calls on everyone to stand behind the Arab Army (Jordanian Armed Forces) in protecting the homeland-condemning any aggression against it-maintaining the safety of citizens, and confronting Zionist threats. It further calls for the revival of the "People's Army" and opening dialogue with political, union, and grassroots forces to become stronger and more capable of facing these existential challenges.

The Forum believes that the Zionist aggressive practices in the region, which continue with direct American support, embody the Zionist criminal mentality and its expansionist project to dominate the region and fuel ongoing tensions.

Additionally, it denounces the ongoing crimes in Gaza, including killing, siege, and the denial of basic necessities, alongside the occupation's failure to adhere to the terms of the ceasefire agreement. It also condemns the acts of terrorism and aggression in the West Bank, including killings, arrests, land confiscation, home demolitions, and settlement expansion.

This criminal mentality extends to include war crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the brotherly Lebanese people in South Lebanon, characterized by unprecedented killing and destruction before the eyes and ears of the world.

In light of this escalation, we emphasize the importance of the role of parliamentarians and urgent action to confront these aggressive Zionist practices. We simultaneously stress the necessity of ensuring public freedoms and freedom of expression to enable the masses to express their anger and support for the resistance.

The raging conflict, which has turned our Arab countries into an open arena for violations, underscores the need for immediate action to address the state of "Arab impotence." It is essential to build a serious Arab strategy to defend the nation's interests and achieve effective deterrence. We warn against relying on the United States, as events have repeatedly proven that its presence is dedicated solely to defending the Zionist enemy and serving its aggressive expansionist projects across the Arab region.

Finally, the Forum calls upon all members of the nation to participate in the march on Friday, October 4th, starting from the Al-Husseini Mosque, under the slogan: "No to the Closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque... No to the Execution of Prisoners," to affirm the unity of the popular and national stance in the face of these violations.