Biomednewsbreaks Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Engages IBN To Support Corporate Communications Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cardio Diagnostics Holdings (NASDAQ: CDIO), a precision cardiovascular medicine company leveraging epigenetics, genetics and artificial intelligence, has engaged IBN to support its corporate communications strategy as it advances blood-based solutions for the prevention and detection of cardiovascular disease. The company develops and commercializes clinical tests and data platforms that integrate molecular biomarkers with AI to generate patient-specific insights, including Epi+Gen CHD(TM), a prescription-only test for assessing three-year coronary heart disease risk, PrecisionCHD(TM) for detection and management, HeartRisk(TM) for population-level intelligence and CardioInnovate360(TM) to support cardiovascular therapy development.

To view the full press release, visit

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CDIO are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.