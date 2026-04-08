Everpure: A Bridge Too Far? AI's Power Problem

MENAFN - 3BL) This episode of Beyond the IT Headlines tackles the most urgent infrastructure challenge facing the tech world: AI's insatiable hunger for energy. Host Shawn Rosemarin and this week's co-host Don Kirouac argue that AI's massive power draw is no longer just a "data center problem"-it's a fundamental societal tension point.

The conversation explores the startling numbers: from wholesale electricity costs skyrocketing near data clusters and the projection that AI power demand could grow 30x by 2035, to the invisible cost of every single chatbot query. The discussion frames AI's trajectory as a collision course with the global grid, pushing utilities to plan controversial new gas plants and forcing citizens to foot the bill. Don and Shawn then shift from crisis to solution, exploring how industry leaders must embed efficiency as a first-class design parameter.

This includes rethinking AI pipelines, exploring smart scheduling, and utilizing AI itself to become an ally in grid optimization. Cut through the hype with actionable insights-Subscribe Now! We're also on Spotify! (Search“Beyond the IT Headlines by Everpure”)

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