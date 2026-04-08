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Salmar Q1 2026 Trading Update


2026-04-08 11:46:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consolidated harvest volumes:

Q1 2026
Farming Central Norway 35.9
Farming Northern Norway 20.4
SalMar Ocean 0.3
Icelandic Salmon 3.7
Totalt 60.3

All figures in 1,000 tons gutted weight.

The full Q1 2026 report will be released on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of IR
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email:...

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


MENAFN08042026004107003653ID1110958271



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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