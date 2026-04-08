Arden Courts Pittsburgh To Host Power Of The Mind Dementia Conference With Nationally Recognized Expert Dr. Tam Cummings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Arden Courts in Pittsburgh will host Power of the Mind with Dr. Tam Cummings, an educational dementia care conference designed to provide practical insight, support, and guidance for individuals, families, and professionals navigating Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The event will take place Tuesday, May 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square.

Hosted by Arden Courts communities in Jefferson Hills, Monroeville, and North Hills, the conference will feature nationally recognized gerontologist, author, and dementia care expert Tam Cummings, PhD. Known for her practical, behavior-based approach, Dr. Cummings has educated thousands of caregivers and professionals across the country, helping improve care outcomes and reduce reliance on unnecessary medications.

“The question is not is it dementia, the question is which dementia is it? When caregivers understand that, it changes how they support their loved one,” said Dr. Tam Cummings, PhD, gerontologist.“This event is about giving people that clarity and the tools to act on it.”

The program will focus on real-world strategies and education, including how to recognize when it is time for additional support, understand different types of dementia, practice self-compassion as a caregiver, and better partner with healthcare providers to support loved ones.

“This event reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting families and professionals with clear, practical education and meaningful resources,” said Jennifer Eshleman, Memory Care Advisor, Arden Courts at Jefferson Hills.“Bringing this level of expertise to the Pittsburgh community creates an opportunity for people to gain insight, ask questions, and feel more confident in the decisions ahead.”

A limited number of attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in scheduled one-on-one consultations with Dr. Cummings following the conference, offering personalized guidance and expert insight.

In addition to educational programming, the event will include lunch, vendor resources, networking opportunities, CEU credits, and raffles. Participating organizations will include, Amedisys Hospice, Home Instead, Highland Hills Rehab and Care Patrol, and additional local providers supporting dementia care and caregiver resources.

The Pittsburgh conference is part of a broader Power of the Mind educational series hosted by Arden Courts communities across multiple markets, bringing expert-led dementia education and support to local communities throughout the region.

The conference is free to attend, and registration is available in advance. Space for one-on-one consultations is limited.

For additional information and to register, please visit the event's Eventbrite page.

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About Arden Courts

Arden Courts is a leader in specialized memory care, providing safe, supportive environments designed specifically for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Through thoughtfully designed communities and dedicated care teams, Arden Courts supports residents and families with compassion, dignity, and purpose.

About Tam Cummings, PhD

Tam Cummings, PhD, is a gerontologist and nationally recognized dementia care expert. She founded her practice in 2009 to advance caregiver education and improve dementia care programs. A top-ranked speaker at more than 300 conferences, she is the author of four books for caregivers and the developer of the Dementia Behavioral Assessment Tool (DBAT), based on decades of research in skilled nursing and memory care. Dr. Cummings has served as a subject matter expert on state-funded training initiatives aimed at improving care practices and reducing the use of antipsychotic medications.