PMAY 2.0: 3,294 Beneficiaries In Varanasi Get Rs 1 Lakh First Instalment

PMAY 2.0: Funds Transferred to Over 3,200 Beneficiaries in Varanasi

Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar on Sunday said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0, funds have been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 3,294 beneficiaries in Varanasi district.

The DM said that, as the first instalment, Rs one lakh has been credited to each beneficiary's account. He added that the construction of permanent houses for all beneficiaries will begin soon under the scheme. "Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0, today in Varanasi district, funds have been directly transferred to the accounts of 3294 beneficiaries. As the first instalment, 1 lakh rupees have been sent to the accounts of all beneficiaries. Work for the construction of permanent houses for all of them will begin soon," District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said to ANI.

UP's Health Sector Has Grown Significantly, Says CM Yogi

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stated that the state has grown significantly in the health sector with a notable rise in medical colleges over the last decade. Addressing the Health Tech Conclave 1.0 in Lucknow today, the Chief Minister said that improvements in this sector have made health facilities more easily accessible to people.

CM Yogi affirmed that there are currently 100 district-level government hospitals and 81 operational medical colleges, with two AIIMS in the state, compared to 40 medical colleges in 2017. "Inspired by the Prime Minister and under his guidance, the Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with the Government of India, has succeeded in bringing about comprehensive changes in the health sector over the past 8-9 years... Before 2017, there were a total of 40 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, combining government and private sectors, and currently, 81 medical colleges are operational in Uttar Pradesh, with two AIIMS, over 100 district-level government hospitals, health and wellness sectors, which ensures medical facility reaches the far-fetched regions..." he stated.

The Chief Minister said that there are 5.5 crore Golden Cards that have been issued in Uttar Pradesh, allocating Rs. 5 lakh per year in the health sector under the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. "Due to the comprehensive changes in this sector over the past 11 years, providing health facilities to the people has become easier. The state has issued 5.5 crore Golden Cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which allocates Rs. 5 lakh per annum to ensure health benefits," he said. (ANI)

