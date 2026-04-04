All Eyes On Maulana Fazlur Rehman As Parties Court JUI-F For Power-Sharing Deals
A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) reportedly told Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a meeting,“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is not able to move forward with you; it would be better for you to join us.”
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The Pakistan Muslim League (N) also planning to form a government with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) in Balochistan, while the Pakistan Peoples Party has offered a joint government in Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) stated that a final decision on all proposals will be made in the party's consultative council (Majlis-e-Shura), after which the future political strategy will be determined.
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