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All Eyes On Maulana Fazlur Rehman As Parties Court JUI-F For Power-Sharing Deals

All Eyes On Maulana Fazlur Rehman As Parties Court JUI-F For Power-Sharing Deals


2026-04-04 07:30:18
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) According to sources, leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) held meetings with representatives from Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan Peoples Party, and Grand Democratic Alliance, during which they were invited to join both federal and provincial governments.

A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) reportedly told Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a meeting,“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is not able to move forward with you; it would be better for you to join us.”

Also Read: “Relief in Name Only”: ANP Head Reacts to Petrol Price Reduction

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) also planning to form a government with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) in Balochistan, while the Pakistan Peoples Party has offered a joint government in Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) stated that a final decision on all proposals will be made in the party's consultative council (Majlis-e-Shura), after which the future political strategy will be determined.

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Tribal News Network

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