German Defense Minister Backs Tough Domestic Policy, Ukraine Aid
(MENAFN) Germany should take a firm stance against “enemies of democracy” at home and support continued aid to Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, invoking a famous maxim about “happy farts.”
Speaking at a Social Democratic Party (SPD) convention in Koblenz on Saturday, Pistorius labeled the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and anyone voting for it as “enemies of democracy,” urging citizens to “stand up for this democracy” more actively.
“A happy fart never comes from a miserable ass,” Pistorius declared, quoting 16th-century German theologian Martin Luther. He explained that the phrase reflects the idea that one’s mindset shapes outcomes.
The minister said Germans should adopt the same approach in foreign affairs. “And that’s why it’s so important that we, as the Federal Republic of Germany… stand by Ukraine, even if it costs a lot of money,” he added. Pistorius argued that Germany, as Europe’s largest economy and the world’s third largest, can afford the effort.
He emphasized the critical role of Western support for Ukraine, noting that without it, “Ukraine would be dead tomorrow.”
