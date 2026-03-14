Egypt's Industry Minister Discusses Automotive Localisation Opportunities With Mercedes-Benz

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem held an expanded meeting with a delegation from Mercedes-Benz Egypt headed by CEO Stefanie Volz‏ to discuss opportunities to localise automotive manufacturing and expand the company's operations in the Egyptian market in the coming period.

The discussions explored promising investment opportunities in Egypt's automotive sector in line with the government's strategy to deepen local manufacturing and facilitate the transfer of advanced global technologies.

Hashem noted that the Automotive Industry Development Program (AIDP) represents a key pillar in attracting major international automotive brands, highlighting that the programme offers an unprecedented package of incentives designed to localise the industry in Egypt.

He explained that the programme is built around two parallel objectives: meeting growing domestic demand and strengthening export capabilities. He added that developing feeder industries remains a top priority for the ministry in order to build an integrated and sustainable industrial base.

The minister invited the company's officials to explore the benefits available under the programme, which links investment incentives to increasing the share of local content and expanding domestic supply chains.

Hashem also reviewed several operational, procedural and customs-related challenges currently facing the company, along with proposals presented by the delegation to address them.

He emphasised the ministry's readiness to provide all necessary support and coordinate with relevant authorities to remove obstacles and facilitate procedures, ensuring a stable business environment that encourages further investment in the Egyptian market.

For her part, Volz expressed the company's aspiration to further strengthen its strategic partnership with the Egyptian government. She noted that the company is proud to mark 26 years of operations in Egypt, operating through a main office representing the parent brand, which reflects Mercedes-Benz's strong confidence in the promising opportunities available in the market.

The meeting comes as part of the government's broader efforts to position Egypt as a regional hub for automotive manufacturing by attracting global manufacturers, boosting exports and increasing local value-added production.