Second-Annual“Age Adventurously Day”: A Nationwide Call To Celebrate Aging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Study shows adventurous adults age better; this holiday aims to inspire more adventure

Boston, Mass., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Age Adventurously Day, the national holiday that celebrates the adventure of aging, is coming back around this year on June 8, 2026!

Spearheaded by Road Scholar, the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for older adults, the initiative invites adults to celebrate the spirit of lifelong learning by trying something new, whether close to home or across the globe.

First launched in 2025 for Road Scholar's 50th anniversary, Age Adventurously Day was created to challenge stereotypes around aging and inspire people to embrace curiosity, courage and connection at every stage of life.

“Age Adventurously Day is a celebration of possibility,” says Ann Simanis, AVP, Financial Aid & Community Outreach at Road Scholar.“It's about recognizing that adventure doesn't have an age limit and that some of life's most meaningful experiences can happen later in life.”

The idea behind the day is supported by findings from Road Scholar's 2025 Age Adventurously study, which highlights the powerful connection between adventure and healthy aging. According to the research, 94% of adults aged 50–98 who engage in adventurous activities report higher levels of wellbeing, reinforcing the idea that curiosity and exploration are key drivers of happiness later in life.

“Being adventurous is a mindset,” said Simanis.“Our research shows that when people continue to challenge themselves and seek new experiences, they feel healthier, happier and more fulfilled.”

A Day to Try Something New

On June 8, adults across the country are encouraged to step outside their comfort zone. Adventures can be as bold or as simple as desired - from traveling to a new destination to trying a dance class, hiking a new trail or joining a book club. The goal: to inspire a mindset of exploration that extends far beyond a single day.

Last year's inaugural winner, George H., captured the spirit of the initiative with his commitment to finally embark on a long-dreamed-of open-ended road trip - demonstrating that it's never too late to pursue unfinished dreams.

Building a Movement Around Aging Adventurously

Since its launch, Age Adventurously Day has sparked a growing community of people sharing stories of personal growth, from solo travel and outdoor exploration to creative pursuits and lifelong learning.

Road Scholar hopes this annual celebration will continue to evolve into a national movement that redefines what it means to grow older, encouraging people everywhere to approach aging not as a limitation, but as an opportunity.

“We invite other leaders and organizations to join us in helping make Age Adventurously Day more than just a celebration within the Road Scholar community - but rather a national movement,” said Simanis.“Together we can reframe how Americans think about aging and older adulthood.”

Find full details at AgeAdventurously. If your organization is interested in joining the movement, contact Ann Simanis at ....

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Photos available for media use at .

About Road Scholar

Road Scholar is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring adults to learn, discover and travel. With thousands of educational programs in more than 100 countries, Road Scholar has served over six million participants, offering immersive experiences that combine travel with expert-led learning. More at.

Media Contact: Kelsey Knoedler Perri / ... / (617) 521-5301

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As part of the celebration, Road Scholar is hosting the