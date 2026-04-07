Joint Committee Bars Rent Hikes Across Afghanistan
The committee, led by the MoJ and including representatives from the police, the General Directorate of Intelligence, the municipality and other relevant entities, made the decision at a meeting chaired by Deputy Minister Abdul Karim Haidar.
In a statement, the ministry said it decided that rent rates for houses and apartments in 2026 will be based on 2024 levels, with a maximum increase of 10 percent. Landlords and real estate agents are prohibited from charging above this limit.
The meeting also decided to form teams from member institutions to inspect real estate offices and residential properties in Kabul, identify violators and refer them for legal action.
kk/sa
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