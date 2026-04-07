Shipping Cost Pressures Intensify For UK Ecommerce Sellers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- UK ecommerce businesses are facing mounting pressure on margins as delivery costs continue to rise, with new industry data highlighting the growing financial burden of fulfilment on small and mid-sized retailers.

Recent research shows that 84% of ecommerce businesses across the UK and Europe have experienced rising last-mile delivery costs, with 39% reporting increases of more than 10% in the past year alone (DS Smith, 2025). The same study found that nearly four in ten retailers have already seen profits decline as a direct result of these operational pressures (DS Smith, 2025).

This is being compounded by structural shifts in the economics of delivery. Industry analysis indicates that the last mile now accounts for over half (53%) of total shipping costs, making it the most expensive and operationally complex stage of fulfilment (RetailWire, 2025).

The impact is being felt most among digitally native retailers operating on platforms such as Shopify, where fulfilment sits at the centre of day-to-day operations. With more than 5.7 million stores globally and over 875 million consumers purchasing from Shopify merchants in 2024, competition continues to increase, placing greater emphasis on operational efficiency and delivery performance (Chargeflow, 2025).

Against this backdrop, UK ecommerce continues to grow at pace. The market is expected to reach £286 billion by 2025, accounting for a significant share of total retail spend (Business Money, 2026). However, for many sellers, this growth is not translating into improved profitability.

At the same time, consumer expectations around delivery are intensifying. Research shows that 48% of shoppers abandon purchases due to high shipping costs, while 68% actively look for faster delivery options at checkout (MeteorSpace, 2025). This is forcing retailers to absorb more of the cost burden in order to remain competitive, further tightening margins.

Separate industry analysis also highlights that delivery performance has shifted from a back-end operational function to a key competitive differentiator, with retailers under increasing pressure to offer faster, more flexible and transparent delivery options (Retail Economics, 2026).

Taken together, these trends are reshaping how ecommerce businesses approach fulfilment - moving it from a cost centre into a core driver of customer experience and commercial performance.

Commenting on the findings, Ashley Taylor, Commercial Director, said:

“The delivery environment is a lot tougher than it was even a year ago. Costs have gone up, expectations around speed and service have increased, and sellers are having to spend more time managing fulfilment than they used to.

What we're seeing now is businesses taking a much closer look at how they handle shipping day to day - where they can save time, where they can reduce costs, and how they stop it becoming a drain on the rest of the business.”

For many small and growing ecommerce brands, the challenge now lies in balancing cost control with customer expectations, particularly as delivery becomes more central to purchase decisions and brand loyalty.

As a result, more sellers, particularly those operating within ecosystems such as Shopify, are turning to integrated shipping tools to simplify fulfilment and reduce operational complexity. Tools that allow bulk processing, give access to competitive carrier rates and make international delivery easier are becoming increasingly important as businesses look to scale efficiently.

Parcel2Go's Shopify app is designed to support this shift, bringing together bulk shipping, discounted rates, prepaid credit incentives and Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) international services within a single integration - helping sellers reduce admin, keep costs under control and improve delivery performance as they grow.

With cost pressures expected to continue over the next 12 months (DS Smith, 2025), the ability to optimise shipping operations is increasingly being seen as a key lever for sustainable growth in the UK ecommerce market.

ENDS

About Parcel2Go

Parcel2Go is the UK's leading parcel shipping platform. Through its Smart Send shipping management system for small and medium-sized businesses, Parcel2Go gives ecommerce companies and high-volume parcel senders the tools to compare courier prices, automate label creation, manage orders in bulk, and integrate directly with selling platforms including eBay, WooCommerce and Shopify.

With access to more than 20 courier services - including Evri, DPD, UPS, DHL, and Parcelforce - businesses can manage all their shipping from a single dashboard, saving time and reducing delivery costs.

Founded in Bolton, Parcel2Go supports thousands of UK businesses to ship smarter, from growing marketplace sellers to established ecommerce operations.

For more information, visit