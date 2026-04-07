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Insects Disappear and “Windscreen Phenomenon” Sweeps Europe
(MENAFN) Motorists throughout Europe start to observe that their car windscreens remain noticeably cleaner following extended summer trips. This pattern becomes common enough to be labeled the “windscreen phenomenon,” encouraging scientists to investigate whether it signals an actual reduction in insect numbers or merely reflects modifications in vehicle design — and to consider its potential implications for food security.
Consistent, long-term data from Denmark, along with nationwide citizen science records from the UK, indicate that insect splatter rates drop dramatically, ranging from about half to more than 90%, depending on the region and time period studied.
In Kent, a county in Britain, a 2019 study conducted by Kent Wildlife Trust invites participants to fix counting grids onto their car license plates and log the number of insects hit per kilometer. Findings reveal a 50% decrease in insect encounters. By 2021, the yearly Bugs Matter survey documents a 72% reduction compared to 2004 levels. In 2024, the numbers decline even further, dropping an additional 63% from 2021 alone.
Scientists verify that contemporary cars actually collide with slightly more insects than older vehicles, demonstrating that cleaner windscreens cannot be attributed to advancements in automotive design.
Consistent, long-term data from Denmark, along with nationwide citizen science records from the UK, indicate that insect splatter rates drop dramatically, ranging from about half to more than 90%, depending on the region and time period studied.
In Kent, a county in Britain, a 2019 study conducted by Kent Wildlife Trust invites participants to fix counting grids onto their car license plates and log the number of insects hit per kilometer. Findings reveal a 50% decrease in insect encounters. By 2021, the yearly Bugs Matter survey documents a 72% reduction compared to 2004 levels. In 2024, the numbers decline even further, dropping an additional 63% from 2021 alone.
Scientists verify that contemporary cars actually collide with slightly more insects than older vehicles, demonstrating that cleaner windscreens cannot be attributed to advancements in automotive design.
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