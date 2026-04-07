Sunhydrogen Opens Japan Office, Formalizing Collaboration With University Of Tokyo Researcher Dr. Taro Yamada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New entity strengthens SunHydrogen's ties with Japan's leading solar hydrogen research community and gives an ongoing scientific collaboration a permanent structure.

CORALVILLE, IA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using only sunlight and water, today announced the formation of SunHydrogen Japan GK, a new subsidiary led by Dr. Taro Yamada. The entity formalizes a collaboration that has already contributed directly to the company's technical progress.

SunHydrogen's core operations and technology development remain rooted in Coralville, Iowa. The team there continues to drive the company's progress, from the early development of its hydrogen panel technology to the outdoor pilot system now testing at the ProtoHub in Austin. Manufacturing development work with CTF Solar GmbH is also ongoing. The Japan office builds on that foundation, extending SunHydrogen's presence into one of the world's most active research environments for solar hydrogen.

Dr. Yamada is a Senior Research Scientist at the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Engineering and a co-author of the landmark study published in Nature (vol. 598, 2021) that demonstrated photocatalytic solar hydrogen production at the 100 m2-scale outdoor plant, part of Japan's NEDO-backed ARPChem program. He has worked with SunHydrogen since December 2023 and was a key contributor during the Japan testing sessions that achieved the efficiency results published in February 2025. With the establishment of SunHydrogen Japan GK, that work now has a permanent home and a direct channel into Japan's broader hydrogen research and industrial community.

The new subsidiary also reflects SunHydrogen's growing commercial engagement in Japan, where the company is actively collaborating with several leading Japanese industrial partners, including Honda Research and Development. Establishing a local entity provides a permanent in country presence to support these partnerships and positions SunHydrogen Japan GK to pursue government funded development programs available to organizations with a domestic footprint.

“Our team in Coralville has earned every bit of the progress we've made, and everything we do internationally is built on their work,” said Timothy Young, CEO of SunHydrogen.“Taro has been a valued contributor to our progress for some time already. Having him in Japan on a permanent basis strengthens a relationship that has already made a real difference. Japan is home to some of the world's most advanced solar hydrogen research, and this office gives us a lasting connection to that community.”

“I have worked alongside the SunHydrogen team and seen their technical commitment firsthand,” said Dr. Yamada.“Japan has a strong and active community in solar hydrogen, and I am glad to now be connecting that community with what SunHydrogen is developing in Iowa on a full-time basis.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion+ per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at .

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