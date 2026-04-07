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Texmin Signs Key Mous And Announces Startup Funding At Iinventiv 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dhanbad, April 7, 2026 - TEXMiN IIT (ISM)Dhanbad, the Technology Translation Research Park ( TTRP), DST, GoI, announces a series of strategic industry collaborations and startup incubation funding during IInvenTiv 2026, reinforcing its role in advancing innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry–academia collaboration in the mining and deep-tech sectors. IInvenTiv 2026, the Ministry of Education's flagship R&D fair being hosted at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, brings together leading academic institutions, startups, investors, and industry leaders from across the country to promote research commercialisation and technology transfer.
The TEXMiN team also expressed its sincere gratitude to the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, for its continued support and guidance. The leadership of Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST and Mission Director, NM-ICPS, and Dr Ekta Kapoor, along with the DST leadership team, has played a crucial role in establishing and supporting TEXMiN as a Technology Innovation Hub focused on mining and exploration technologies.
The announcements were made during the grand inaugural ceremony held in the presence of Directors from leading IITs including IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Indore, IIT Bhilai, IIT Ropar, IIT Goa, IIT Tirupati, IIT Dharwad, IIT Patna, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, along with venture capitalists, industry leaders, and policymakers, highlighting the national importance of the TEXMiN initiative and the growing collaboration between academia, industry, and investors.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, and Chairman, Governing Board, TEXMiN said, "TEXMiN is building a strong innovation and startup ecosystem in the mining and critical minerals sector. The MoUs and startup funding announced during IInvenTiv 2026 reflect the growing industry confidence in academic research and deep-tech startups. These collaborations and incubation initiatives will play an important role in developing indigenous technologies, supporting startups, and strengthening India's capabilities in strategic sectors."
Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, and Project Director, TEXMiN added, "The partnerships and startup incubation initiatives under TEXMiN demonstrate how academic institutions can work closely with industry to build advanced technology infrastructure and support innovation-driven entrepreneurship. These initiatives will not only support startups but also contribute to building a strong ecosystem for mining technology, critical minerals, and sustainable resource development in the country."
As part of the TEXMiN initiative, multiple MoUs were signed with leading industry partners to establish advanced research labs, Centres of Excellence, and technology development facilities in critical sectors related to mining, minerals, and advanced instrumentation.
Key MoUs Signed under TEXMiN:
. NTPC Mining Limited (NML) – Collaboration for mining technology development and industry–academia research initiatives
. Agilent Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. – TEXMiN and Agilent partnership to establish a Lab for Critical Mineral and Rare Earth Element Analytics
. Anton Paar India Pvt. Ltd. – Collaboration for advanced material characterisation and analytical technologies
. Tecknotrove System India Pvt. Ltd. – TEXMiN and Tecknotrove Mining Simulation & Training Lab to support skill development and simulation-based mining training
These partnerships aim to build advanced research infrastructure, strengthen technology development in critical mineral and mining technologies, and create industry-ready solutions through collaborative research and innovation.
In addition to industry collaborations, TEXMiN also announced incubation and seed funding support for several technology startups working in mining technology, digital solutions, simulation, and deep-tech innovation.
Startups Incubated and Supported under TEXMiN:
. Spry Field Solutions Private Limited
. NAVAXON Technologies Private Limited
. MaxelS Tekventures Pvt. Ltd.
. RESCMM & Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
. Velastra Pvt. Ltd.
During the event, the Directors of various IITs and participating institutions visited the TEXMiN facilities and technology centres, where they appreciated the scale of infrastructure, research facilities, and startup ecosystem being developed under TEXMiN. The visiting dignitaries expressed admiration for the initiative and acknowledged TEXMiN as a significant national initiative supporting innovation, research commercialization, and startup development in the mining and critical minerals sector.
Through these MoUs and startup incubation initiatives, TEXMiN continues to play a crucial role in building a strong innovation and startup ecosystem in the mining and mineral sector, supporting the Government of India's vision of technological self-reliance in critical minerals, sustainable mining, and advanced manufacturing.
About TEXMiN IIT(ISM) Dhanbad
Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining Foundation (TEXMiN) is a Section 8 company with a status of Technology Translation Research Park (TTRP) set up by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad under the aegis of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). TEXMiN aims to develop commercially feasible mineral exploration and mining solutions using cyber-physical systems such as IOT, AI/ML, blockchain, drones, robotics, and satellite imagery. It aims to address the issues and challenges of the mining and exploration industry through the intervention of CPS-based technologies to achieve 3S Mining (Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Mining leading to Mining 4.0, through operation & process optimisation across the mining value chain.
The TEXMiN team also expressed its sincere gratitude to the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, for its continued support and guidance. The leadership of Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST and Mission Director, NM-ICPS, and Dr Ekta Kapoor, along with the DST leadership team, has played a crucial role in establishing and supporting TEXMiN as a Technology Innovation Hub focused on mining and exploration technologies.
The announcements were made during the grand inaugural ceremony held in the presence of Directors from leading IITs including IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Indore, IIT Bhilai, IIT Ropar, IIT Goa, IIT Tirupati, IIT Dharwad, IIT Patna, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, along with venture capitalists, industry leaders, and policymakers, highlighting the national importance of the TEXMiN initiative and the growing collaboration between academia, industry, and investors.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, and Chairman, Governing Board, TEXMiN said, "TEXMiN is building a strong innovation and startup ecosystem in the mining and critical minerals sector. The MoUs and startup funding announced during IInvenTiv 2026 reflect the growing industry confidence in academic research and deep-tech startups. These collaborations and incubation initiatives will play an important role in developing indigenous technologies, supporting startups, and strengthening India's capabilities in strategic sectors."
Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, and Project Director, TEXMiN added, "The partnerships and startup incubation initiatives under TEXMiN demonstrate how academic institutions can work closely with industry to build advanced technology infrastructure and support innovation-driven entrepreneurship. These initiatives will not only support startups but also contribute to building a strong ecosystem for mining technology, critical minerals, and sustainable resource development in the country."
As part of the TEXMiN initiative, multiple MoUs were signed with leading industry partners to establish advanced research labs, Centres of Excellence, and technology development facilities in critical sectors related to mining, minerals, and advanced instrumentation.
Key MoUs Signed under TEXMiN:
. NTPC Mining Limited (NML) – Collaboration for mining technology development and industry–academia research initiatives
. Agilent Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. – TEXMiN and Agilent partnership to establish a Lab for Critical Mineral and Rare Earth Element Analytics
. Anton Paar India Pvt. Ltd. – Collaboration for advanced material characterisation and analytical technologies
. Tecknotrove System India Pvt. Ltd. – TEXMiN and Tecknotrove Mining Simulation & Training Lab to support skill development and simulation-based mining training
These partnerships aim to build advanced research infrastructure, strengthen technology development in critical mineral and mining technologies, and create industry-ready solutions through collaborative research and innovation.
In addition to industry collaborations, TEXMiN also announced incubation and seed funding support for several technology startups working in mining technology, digital solutions, simulation, and deep-tech innovation.
Startups Incubated and Supported under TEXMiN:
. Spry Field Solutions Private Limited
. NAVAXON Technologies Private Limited
. MaxelS Tekventures Pvt. Ltd.
. RESCMM & Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
. Velastra Pvt. Ltd.
During the event, the Directors of various IITs and participating institutions visited the TEXMiN facilities and technology centres, where they appreciated the scale of infrastructure, research facilities, and startup ecosystem being developed under TEXMiN. The visiting dignitaries expressed admiration for the initiative and acknowledged TEXMiN as a significant national initiative supporting innovation, research commercialization, and startup development in the mining and critical minerals sector.
Through these MoUs and startup incubation initiatives, TEXMiN continues to play a crucial role in building a strong innovation and startup ecosystem in the mining and mineral sector, supporting the Government of India's vision of technological self-reliance in critical minerals, sustainable mining, and advanced manufacturing.
About TEXMiN IIT(ISM) Dhanbad
Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining Foundation (TEXMiN) is a Section 8 company with a status of Technology Translation Research Park (TTRP) set up by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad under the aegis of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). TEXMiN aims to develop commercially feasible mineral exploration and mining solutions using cyber-physical systems such as IOT, AI/ML, blockchain, drones, robotics, and satellite imagery. It aims to address the issues and challenges of the mining and exploration industry through the intervention of CPS-based technologies to achieve 3S Mining (Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Mining leading to Mining 4.0, through operation & process optimisation across the mining value chain.
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