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Russian Forces Destroy 1830S Dontsi-Zakharzhevski Estate In Kharkiv Region

Russian Forces Destroy 1830S Dontsi-Zakharzhevski Estate In Kharkiv Region


2026-04-07 09:06:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Andriy Kanashevych, head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Velykyi Burluk. The Dontsi-Zakharzhevski estate, a 19th-century architectural landmark completed around 1835, which survived the turbulent 20th century, two horrific world wars, and the Soviet era with its hatred of national memory, was destroyed on April 7, 2026, by the same Horde invasion," the post reads.

Photo: Facebook / Andriy Kanashevych

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UkrinForm

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