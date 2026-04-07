Russian Forces Destroy 1830S Dontsi-Zakharzhevski Estate In Kharkiv Region

"Velykyi Burluk. The Dontsi-Zakharzhevski estate, a 19th-century architectural landmark completed around 1835, which survived the turbulent 20th century, two horrific world wars, and the Soviet era with its hatred of national memory, was destroyed on April 7, 2026, by the same Horde invasion," the post reads.

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