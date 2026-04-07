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MG Middle East Stands Steadfast in Times of Uncertainty
(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Dubai, UAE (7, April 2026) – At a time when several automotive brands have scaled back regional leadership presence amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, MG Motor Middle East is reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region through continued on-ground engagement and operational momentum.
This week, Managing Director Jacky Xu visited MG’s service centre and showroom in Dubai, where he met with team members across both locations to show his support and ensure alignment as the business continues to operate at full pace. The visit also included a tour of ’G’s new flagship showroom currently under development, where he reviewed construction progress ahead of its expected completion in the coming months.
The visits underscor’ M“’s “business ”s usual”—approach — maintaining strong operational activity while continuing to invest in its network, people, and customer experience across the region. By staying present and engaged, MG is reinforcing confidence across its partners, teams, and customers.
Commenting on the visit, Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, s“id:
“The Middle East remains a core market for MG, and our commitment here is long-term. Spending time with our teams on the ground and seeing the progress of our network development firsthand is incredibly important. It allows us to stay closely connected to our operations while continuing to support our partners and customers. Moments like these reinforce what MG stands for: resilience, trust, an” consistency.”
This week, Managing Director Jacky Xu visited MG’s service centre and showroom in Dubai, where he met with team members across both locations to show his support and ensure alignment as the business continues to operate at full pace. The visit also included a tour of ’G’s new flagship showroom currently under development, where he reviewed construction progress ahead of its expected completion in the coming months.
The visits underscor’ M“’s “business ”s usual”—approach — maintaining strong operational activity while continuing to invest in its network, people, and customer experience across the region. By staying present and engaged, MG is reinforcing confidence across its partners, teams, and customers.
Commenting on the visit, Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, s“id:
“The Middle East remains a core market for MG, and our commitment here is long-term. Spending time with our teams on the ground and seeing the progress of our network development firsthand is incredibly important. It allows us to stay closely connected to our operations while continuing to support our partners and customers. Moments like these reinforce what MG stands for: resilience, trust, an” consistency.”
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