Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH) Advances EV Infrastructure Across U.S. Markets As Execution Translates Into Revenue Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There comes a point in every company's trajectory when plans give way to progress - when strategy is no longer discussed, but seen.

For Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH), that moment is now.

Over the past several weeks, the Company has quietly crossed a threshold. What once existed as a roadmap is now taking physical form - installations completed, inspections passed, and infrastructure standing ready to deliver energy in markets where demand is accelerating.

In San Diego, that shift is visible.

At the Mission Valley Marriott, a high-traffic destination owned by Driftwood Hospitality, Green Rain has completed the installation of four Level 2 EV charging stations. What appears, on the surface, to be a single site is in reality a strategic entry into a category of charging that is increasingly valuable - destination-based infrastructure, where vehicles remain longer, usage is more consistent, and revenue potential is more predictable.

















The site now awaits final inspection from San Diego Gas & Electric, expected in the coming weeks. Once energized, it will move immediately from idle infrastructure to active participation in a growing network designed to serve a rapidly expanding EV population.

And already, the Company is looking ahead.

Plans are in motion for a second phase at this location - the addition of Level 3 fast charging. That transition matters. It transforms a site from steady usage to high-throughput energy delivery, where vehicles charge faster, turnover increases, and revenue per location rises materially. It is the difference between presence and scale.

Across the country, in New York, the story continues - but here, it moves one step further.

In Rochester, the Ridge Road site has passed inspection. The infrastructure is in place. The next step is electrification, scheduled for April 16. That date marks something important: the moment a project stops being a development and becomes an operating asset.

Nearby, in Mendon, a new site at 51 Assembly Drive has already been deployed in partnership with Wallace Energy, extending the Company's footprint in a state that is aggressively advancing electrification initiatives. Each new location strengthens not just presence, but positioning - a network taking shape in real time.

Behind these developments is a larger force that is accelerating everything.

Global energy markets are shifting. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, have introduced volatility into oil supply and pricing. Gasoline prices are rising, and with that rise comes a change in consumer behavior. The decision to adopt electric vehicles is no longer driven solely by sustainability - it is increasingly driven by economics.

Drivers are looking for stability. Businesses are looking for predictability. EV infrastructure is no longer optional - it is becoming essential.

The scale of this shift is significant. The U.S. EV charging market is projected to exceed $50 billion by the end of the decade, supported by adoption rates that continue to climb year over year. Yet even as demand grows, infrastructure remains one of the most critical constraints.

That is where Green Rain is building.

“We are watching a structural shift unfold in real time,” said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

“Rising fuel costs and global uncertainty are accelerating EV adoption far beyond what many expected. What was once a long-term transition is now happening much faster - and infrastructure is struggling to keep up.”

“Our focus is simple. We are building real assets in real locations that are positioned to generate revenue. Each site we complete is another step toward creating a scalable network that grows alongside demand.”

For investors, this phase represents something different than what came before.

It is no longer about what the Company intends to do.

It is about what has already been done - and what is about to come online.

Each installation completed, each inspection passed, each site electrified moves Green Rain further along a path from development to execution, and from execution to revenue.

This is where infrastructure companies begin to define themselves - not by plans, but by assets.

As multiple projects advance in parallel, Green Rain is entering a period where activity accelerates and visibility increases. Additional updates are expected in the near term as new sites go live, fast-charging capabilities are introduced, and the Company continues to expand its footprint across key U.S. markets.

The foundation is being built.

And with each new site, that foundation becomes something more - a network, a platform, and ultimately, a business designed to participate in one of the fastest-growing transformations in energy and transportation.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a holding company focused on opportunities in renewable energy and related sustainable technologies. The Company seeks to identify, acquire, and develop assets that align with long-term trends in clean energy and environmental responsibility.

Visit:

Investor Relations: investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter):

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow us on Instagram:

Follow us on YouTube: @GreenRainEnergy

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Press inquiries:

Michael Cimino – ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





