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Tata Power secures 'Next Leaders' position in IiAS Corporate Governance Scorecard Assessment, 2025
(MENAFN- sloughpr) March 26, 2026, National: Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies has been positioned in the 'Next Leaders' category of the Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard Assessment 2025 undertaken by the Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS) for 2025.
The inclusion is an outcome of an annual assessment of the S&P BSE 100 companies on the Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard framework, which has been jointly developed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), BSE, and IiAS and is based on the G20/OECD principles of Corporate Governance and assesses company level governance practices across four equally weighted pillars: rights and equitable treatment of shareholders, sustainability and resilience, disclosures and transparency, and responsibilities of the board.
This was the 10th edition of IiAS Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard, marking a decade of tracking the evolution of governance practices in corporate India. The 2025 assessment indicates a more mature governance landscape, with the focus shifting beyond formal compliance toward the quality of oversight, resilience, transparency, and long-term value creation.
Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Limited (IiAS) is an advisory firm that provides capital markets with independent opinions, data, and analysis on governance and ESG, including voting recommendations and ESG ratings in India, through its wholly owned subsidiary IIAS Sustainability Solutions. The Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard, originally developed by IFC-BSE-IIAS, is built around the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. IiAS is a SEBI Research Analyst body.
The inclusion is an outcome of an annual assessment of the S&P BSE 100 companies on the Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard framework, which has been jointly developed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), BSE, and IiAS and is based on the G20/OECD principles of Corporate Governance and assesses company level governance practices across four equally weighted pillars: rights and equitable treatment of shareholders, sustainability and resilience, disclosures and transparency, and responsibilities of the board.
This was the 10th edition of IiAS Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard, marking a decade of tracking the evolution of governance practices in corporate India. The 2025 assessment indicates a more mature governance landscape, with the focus shifting beyond formal compliance toward the quality of oversight, resilience, transparency, and long-term value creation.
Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Limited (IiAS) is an advisory firm that provides capital markets with independent opinions, data, and analysis on governance and ESG, including voting recommendations and ESG ratings in India, through its wholly owned subsidiary IIAS Sustainability Solutions. The Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard, originally developed by IFC-BSE-IIAS, is built around the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. IiAS is a SEBI Research Analyst body.
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