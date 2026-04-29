Uzbekistan Reveals Program For Visit Of Czech PM
According to information, talks will focus on boosting mutual trade and deepening cooperation in mechanical engineering, green energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and transport. The sides are also expected to discuss collaboration in cultural, humanitarian and educational spheres.
The agenda will additionally include an exchange of views on regional and international issues, including mutual support at multilateral platforms.
A package of bilateral agreements is expected to be signed following the meeting.
As part of the visit, Andrej Babiš is also scheduled to take part in the Uzbekistan-Czech business forum.
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