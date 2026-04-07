Golmaal 5: Deepika Padukone To Make A Big Cameo With Akshay Kumar? Read On

Director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Golmaal 5 is creating huge buzz! After Akshay Kumar joined the cast, reports now suggest that Deepika Padukone will make a special cameo, adding more excitement for fans.

Rohit Shetty's film 'Golmaal 5' will feature big stars like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, and Akshay Kumar. Priyamani has been cast as the female lead.Reports suggest Deepika Padukone will make a cameo in the comedy 'Golmaal 5'. She will apparently reprise her role as Inspector Shakti Shetty from 'Singham Again', strengthening Rohit Shetty's cop universe connection.Sources say Deepika Padukone will enter during the film's climax. She will reportedly help Ajay Devgn and the other stars catch Akshay Kumar's character. This scene is being called the film's biggest surprise.The news about the 'Golmaal 5' climax got mixed reactions. One user wrote,“What is this madness, will she arrest Sooryavanshi?” Another commented,“Cameo again? After leaving Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', she's only getting cameos?” One user said, "Gayi bhains paani mein." Another wrote, "So Ajay and Akshay are playing different characters in the same universe and no one noticed. Cool." An angry user posted,“If this is how you build hype, you're killing the audience's curiosity. If not, take action on such leaks. Why would we watch the film if we already know everything?”Deepika Padukone has several big projects lined up. She will be the lead actress in director Atlee Kumar's upcoming film 'AA22XA6' with Allu Arjun, with the title reveal on April 8. She will also appear in a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand.