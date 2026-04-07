MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Viscount Mining Engages SLR to Re-Analyze Kate Deposit Resource Amid Strengthening Silver Market

April 07, 2026 7:45 AM EDT | Source: Viscount Mining Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR"), a globally recognized mining advisory firm, to undertake a re-analysis of the existing mineral resource at the Kate Deposit at its 100%-owned Silver Cliff Project in Colorado.

This work is being initiated in response to the significant strengthening in silver prices, which the Company believes may have a meaningful impact on cut-off grade assumptions and the overall economic profile of the existing resource.

Strategic Resource Re-Evaluation Underway

Under the Project, SLR will recalculate cut-off grades using updated silver pricing and re-report the existing block model, providing an updated perspective on the current resource base and supporting future technical and economic evaluation.

SLR brings extensive experience in resource modelling and NI 43-101 compliant reporting across silver and polymetallic systems in North America, including work on epithermal and porphyry-related deposits similar to Silver Cliff. Upon SLR's completion, the current NI 43 - 101 will be updated.

SLR's resource estimation, will work in conjunction with Mr. Harald Hogenberg, P.Geo., Viscount's Qualified Person and author of the Company's most recent technical report. The updated resource estimate will be prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Kate Deposit: Foundation for Resource Growth

The Silver Cliff Project hosts the Kate Deposit, a near-surface epithermal silver system with an existing NI 43-101 resource. As outlined in the Company's December 2025 release, Kate is characterized by a continuous north-south mineralized corridor with strong potential for expansion beyond the current resource footprint.

Recent work integrating soil geochemistry, structural mapping, and historical drilling has demonstrated:

A coherent and expanding silver system extending north and northeast Multiple high-priority step-out targets Continued openness along key structural trends Strong grades historically encountered in drilling, including multi-ounce silver intercepts

The Company is currently planning a 2026 drill program designed to expand and upgrade the Kate resource while supporting future technical work.

Positioned to Benefit from Rising Silver Prices

The engagement of SLR reflects Viscount's strategy to proactively reassess its resource base in a stronger silver price environment. The existing Kate resource was estimated using a silver price of approximately US$24/oz, and the Company believes that higher prevailing prices may support:

Lower cut-off grades Increased contained ounces Potential expansion of economically viable mineralization This work represents a critical step toward aligning the Silver Cliff Project with current market conditions and unlocking additional value for shareholders.

Advancing a District-Scale Opportunity

Beyond the Kate Deposit, Silver Cliff hosts multiple mineralized centers, including the Passiflora porphyry target, where our discovery drill hole intersected a robust gold- copper porphyry system over the entire 843.9 metre interval. The Company believes the district represents a large-scale, multi-phase mineral system with both near-surface silver and deeper porphyry potential.

"With silver prices strengthening, it is both timely and strategic to revisit the Kate resource with a fresh lens," said Jim MacKenzie, President and CEO of Viscount Mining. "Engaging SLR, a globally respected resource advisory group, ensures that this work is completed to the highest technical standard. We believe this initiative has the potential to materially enhance our understanding of the scale and value of the Kate Deposit and position the Company for the next phase of growth."

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg CPG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver, gold, copper project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

Silver Cliff is in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology). Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicate extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous copper-gold mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive center. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 9 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

Viscount's strategy is to acquire, explore, and advance high-potential mineral properties through systematic geological work, while continuing to build partnerships that support long-term development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jim MacKenzie"

President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Viscount Investor Relations

Email: ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to the actual size of the anomaly, feasibility, grade of mineralization and the content of the mineralization. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDARPlus. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.







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Source: Viscount Mining Corp.