Visionwave Holdings, Inc. Successfully Participates In The 91St Emerging Growth Conference Full Presentation Now Available For Replay

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company"), a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications, today announced the successful completion of its presentation at the 91st Emerging Growth Conference, held on April 2, 2026.

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and CEO of VisionWave, delivered a live interactive presentation to an audience of more than 580 individual and institutional investors, advisors, and analysts. The session provided a comprehensive overview of VisionWave's technology platform, strategic direction, and key milestones, including the Company's three core technology pillars VisionRFTM, StratumTM, and qSpeedTM and its recently announced initial commercial defense order from a Latin American public safety organization.

Investors and analysts who were unable to attend the live event are encouraged to view the archived webcast to hear directly from management regarding the Company's technology platform, commercialization strategy, and growth outlook. For those who prefer a written overview, a summary of the full presentation is included as Exhibit A below.

"We are grateful for the strong investor interest and engagement at the Emerging Growth Conference," said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and CEO of VisionWave Holdings. "The robust attendance reflects the growing recognition of our platform and the significant milestones we have achieved. We look forward to continuing to communicate our progress and vision to the investment community."

VisionWave will continue to provide updates on its strategic initiatives and milestones through press releases and SEC filings. Investors are encouraged to visit the Company's website at and follow VisionWave on its social media channels for the latest news.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, technology development (including QuantumSpeedTM and QSpeedTM), acquisitions and potential acquisitions (including the proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in C.M. Composite Materials), partnerships, global expansion (including in India, Europe and the Middle East), anticipated milestones, market opportunities, and long-term growth strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference, the ability to interact with investors, the availability of an archived webcast, and any statements concerning future financial performance, business plans, or operational results.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to geopolitical risks, including the ongoing armed conflict in and around Israel and the broader Middle East region and any potential escalation of hostilities; failure to satisfy closing conditions or execute definitive agreements for acquisitions, joint ventures or partnerships (including the proposed C.M. Composite Materials transaction and related India JV), regulatory and export control hurdles (including in international markets such as India, Europe and the Middle East), capital requirements and financing risks (including reliance on debt/equity financings and potential dilution), integration and execution risks associated with acquisitions and technology development, delays or failures in achieving development milestones (including for QuantumSpeedTM and related platforms), intellectual property risks, competition in defense and AI markets, dependence on government/defense contracts or partnerships, market volatility and trading irregularities (including suspected manipulation), the risk that the Company may be unable to obtain the necessary regulatory, governmental, ministerial, or third-party approvals required to participate in offshore exploration Blocks LB-4 and LB-5 in Liberia, that such approvals may be subject to conditions, delays, or revocations outside the Company's control, or that the Company may be unable to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all,, the risks associated with conducting business in Liberia, including political instability, changes in government policy or leadership, nationalization or expropriation of assets, currency controls and foreign exchange risk, corruption and lack of enforcement of legal rights, underdeveloped legal and regulatory infrastructure, and the risk that applicable laws and regulations may change in ways that are adverse to the Company's interests or that interfere with the Company's ability to pursue its planned activities, the risks associated with the Company's Israeli subsidiary operations, including the ongoing armed conflict in and around Israel and the broader Middle East region, the potential for escalation of hostilities, disruption to personnel, facilities, supply chains, or technology development activities, restrictions on the movement of people or goods, the imposition of emergency regulations or government requisition of resources, potential reputational risks arising from operations in a conflict zone, and the risk that the Company may be unable to maintain or expand its Israeli operations if security conditions deteriorate, the risk that the Company's subsidiary SolarDrone may be unable to successfully integrate Junko Solar's operations, personnel, and technology into its existing platform, that the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the Junko Solar acquisition may not be realized within the expected timeframe or at all, that integration costs may exceed expectations, that key personnel of Junko Solar may depart following the acquisition, or that Junko Solar's business may underperform relative to the Company's expectations at the time of acquisition, risks related to the Company's dual-market autonomous systems platform, AI-driven RF-based sensing technologies, dependence on defense and homeland security contracts, and the highly regulated nature of its industries, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, and subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K).

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

EXHIBIT A - Presentation Summary For investors who prefer a written overview of the April 2, 2026 Emerging Growth Conference presentation by Doug Davis, Executive Chairman and CEO of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

Company Overview VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a software-driven autonomous systems company focused on providing intelligence and speed to unmanned vehicles across air, land, and sea. Founded in July 2025 through a SPAC business combination, the Company listed on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 15, 2025 and secured $50 million in initial funding the following day. VisionWave operates through two divisions: a Defense & Aerospace Group and a Commercial Group, the latter launched at the start of 2026.

Dual-Market Strategy The Company's dual-market approach is designed both to maximize the addressable opportunity and to mitigate risk. A shared core IP and development layer sits underneath both divisions, enabling technology developed for defense to be adapted for commercial applications and vice versa. Mr. Davis noted that the civilian autonomous systems market is actually larger than the defense market, making the commercial division a significant long-term opportunity.

Core Technology Pillars



StratumTM A generic operating system for unmanned vehicles (UXVs) that manages individual vehicles or entire fleets and integrates with command-and-control systems for defense or dispatch/ERP systems for commercial operators.

VisionRFTM An RF-based sensing technology currently in active development for 4D real-time imaging through walls, buildings, and other structures. Described as a significant advancement over infrared imaging, it enables full spatial mapping of environments including objects without heat signatures. qSpeedTM (QuantumSpeedTM) A quantum-computing-inspired software acceleration platform designed to run on today's CPUs and GPUs. Early lab results indicate image rendering speeds 20–30 times faster than conventional processing. The Company holds a $10 million statement of work for its development into a commercial computational platform.



Acquisitions & Strategic Investments Since formation, VisionWave has completed four transactions:

Revenue Model VisionWave's current revenue is at an early, initial-contract stage. In defense, the typical path runs from paid pilots to non-recurring engineering (NRE) engagements to full system rollouts, with longer-term ambitions to transition to a licensing model. In commercial, revenue is generated through hardware system sales with multi-year support contracts. The Company does not yet have meaningful recurring revenue but sees licensing as the primary long-term model.

Recent Commercial Milestone On the day of the presentation, VisionWave announced a signed purchase order from Versatilidad, a Mexican company contracted by a state government in Mexico, to deploy drone-based surveillance systems at World Cup matches in June 2026 with the goal of expanding to broader state and national government use thereafter.

Strategic Partnerships & Advisory Board VisionWave has signed a memorandum of agreement with a U.S. Tier-1 defense contractor with approximately $9 billion in revenues (name undisclosed due to NDA), and has conducted a paid pilot with a $13 billion UAE-based arms manufacturer. The Company's advisory board includes a retired U.S. Ambassador, a former UK Member of Parliament and armed forces officer, and Vice Admiral Eli Marom, former Commander of the Israeli Navy.

Geographic Focus VisionWave operates with a global footprint, with staff in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Israel, and Germany. Strategic emphasis is placed on Israel and North America as primary innovation and commercial hubs, with significant activity also underway in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The full video replay of the presentation is available at: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""