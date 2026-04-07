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Ukraine Strikes Oil Infrastructure at Novorossiysk Port
(MENAFN) Ukrainian drones target oil infrastructure at Russia’s Novorossiysk port, operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), according to reports citing the Russian Defense Ministry.
The CPC terminal on the Black Sea, which ships crude from Kazakhstan to Europe and Asia, has faced repeated suspected Ukrainian UAV strikes in recent months, drawing condemnation from Kazakhstan and the US. The consortium’s shareholders include major energy firms from Russia, Kazakhstan, several Western European countries, and the US, including Chevron and ExxonMobil.
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry states that overnight, “the Kiev regime conducted an attack on facilities at the marine transshipment complex in Novorossiysk, involving fixed-wing strike UAVs.” The ministry claims the strike aimed to “destabilize the global hydrocarbon market and stop deliveries of oil products to European consumers.”
The attack reportedly sought to “inflict maximum economic damage on the largest [CPC] shareholders – energy companies from Kazakhstan and the US.” No casualties are reported, though an unloading berth and four storage tanks are damaged.
The CPC terminal on the Black Sea, which ships crude from Kazakhstan to Europe and Asia, has faced repeated suspected Ukrainian UAV strikes in recent months, drawing condemnation from Kazakhstan and the US. The consortium’s shareholders include major energy firms from Russia, Kazakhstan, several Western European countries, and the US, including Chevron and ExxonMobil.
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry states that overnight, “the Kiev regime conducted an attack on facilities at the marine transshipment complex in Novorossiysk, involving fixed-wing strike UAVs.” The ministry claims the strike aimed to “destabilize the global hydrocarbon market and stop deliveries of oil products to European consumers.”
The attack reportedly sought to “inflict maximum economic damage on the largest [CPC] shareholders – energy companies from Kazakhstan and the US.” No casualties are reported, though an unloading berth and four storage tanks are damaged.
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