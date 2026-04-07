Arabian Automobiles Gives Buyers A Better Reason To Choose The Renault Koleos

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Arabian Automobiles Company, the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has announced a limited-time offer on the Renault Koleos, giving more UAE residents the chance to drive one home.

Buyers can defer payment for six months, with monthly rates starting at AED 1,499 and flexible down payment options available. The SUV also comes with three years of complimentary service and a five-year warranty, easing the long-term commitment. Young professionals and families who want space, safety, and refinement without stretching their budget will find a strong case in the Koleos.

Powered by a 2.0-liter turbo engine producing 235 hp, it pairs strong performance with a generously sized cabin, a trio of 12.3-inch panoramic screens, and 29 advanced driver assistance systems. Built for modern UAE lifestyles, the Koleos also offers an elegant interior without sacrificing the practicality families and daily drivers expect.

The offer is part of Arabian Automobiles' ongoing effort to align competitive terms with the product quality the company is known for. Interested buyers can visit Renault of Arabian Automobiles stores across Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates to find out more.

About Arabian Automobiles Company AAC:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50 years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and the exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Guided by a legacy of quality and care, the company remains committed to customer experience, strengthening its position as a trusted automotive partner in the UAE.

AAC has been widely recognized for operational excellence and a progressive approach to innovation. In 2017, it became the first automotive company in the UAE to receive the Dubai Quality Gold Award from Dubai Economy, and has since added the Dubai Chambers ESG Label to its credentials. The company has earned gold-standard dealership awards from Nissan and INFINITI, including 21 Global Nissan Aftersales Awards and the Nissan Global Award 2025 for overall excellence. Its work in ESG, digital transformation and marketing has also been acknowledged by leading regional and international bodies, including PRCA MENA, MENA Digital Awards, Dubai Lynx, MEPRA, Inc. Arabia and Entrepreneur Middle East.

New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 3 INFINITI and 2 Renault Service centers: 10 Nissan, 3 INFINITI and 2 Renault 12 spare parts centers Central Logistics Center at Dubai Industrial City Arabian Automobiles Company is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.

Across its Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: