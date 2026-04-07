Memorial For 76 CRPF Martyrs Of 2010 Tadmetla Attack Inaugurated

Memorial Inaugurated for 2010 Tadmetla Martyrs

A memorial was inaugurated at Tadmetla in Sukma district on Monday to honour the 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2010 Tadmetla Naxal attack. The ceremony was attended by CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Chhattisgarh Police ADG Vivekananda Sinha, Bastar Inspector General (IG) P. Sundarraj, Sukma District Collector Amit Kumar, and other senior officials.

Development Projects Announced

District Collector Amit Kumar outlined development projects planned for Tadmetla to improve local infrastructure while paying tribute to the martyrs. He said, "Approval has been granted for a road project worth Rs 4 crore at the site where 76 soldiers were martyred. Work on this road is set to commence within one month." He also updated on housing and civic facilities under construction, stating, "A review was also conducted regarding the approved Pradhan Mantri Awas Scheme units in Tadmetla village. Currently, more than 50 such houses are under construction, along with the primary school and Panchayat Bhawan." The Collector emphasized that these initiatives aim to provide lasting infrastructure and support for the local population, honoring the sacrifices of the security personnel.

Tributes Paid to Security Forces and Civilians

Bastar IG P. Sundarraj paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the region while protecting civilians and maintaining peace. He said, "For the sake of peace, security, and development in the Bastar region, the local populace, along with deployed security forces, local police, the CRPF, and other central security forces, made the supreme sacrifice."

Highlighting the long-term toll of the conflict, he added, "Speaking specifically of Bastar-Sukma, over the past 30 to 40 years, more than 1,500 personnel from both local and central security forces have laid down their lives in the interest of the region and its people. Furthermore, over 2,100 innocent villagers have lost their lives in Naxal-related incidents." Concluding his tribute, Sundarraj said, "Today, we pay homage to all these martyrs and honour their supreme sacrifice."

Sukma Declared Maoist-Free

On March 31, Sukma district was declared completely free of Maoist influence following the surrender and rehabilitation of two female Naxalites, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukma Kiran G Chavan said.

SP Chavan said the two women were members of Company Number 8 of the Naxalite organisation and had a combined bounty of Rs 16 lakhs on their heads. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today, March 31, 2026, in the Sukma district, a bounty of Rs 16 lakhs had been placed on their heads..."

He further said that weapons and cash were recovered during the process. "6 automatic weapons, including one INSAS LMG, two AK-47s, and three other firearms, along with roughly Rs 10 lakh in cash, were recovered from them..." He noted that," Following this surrender, the Sukma district has been declared completely free of Maoist influence." (ANI)

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