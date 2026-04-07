Veteran Lawes Eyes England Return After Signing For Sale

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Courtney Lawes is eyeing a return to the England Test side at the age of 37, and perhaps a fifth Rugby World Cup next year, after he signed a one-year contract with Prem outfit Sale Sharks on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The 105-times capped Lawes -- who retired from international rugby after the 2023 World Cup -- returns to English top-level rugby after a two-year stint with French second tier outfit Brive.

Lawes -- who is equally at home in the second or back row of the scrum -- said playing for England was a target but evidently it depended on his performances for Sale next season.

Lawes -- who was also capped five times by the British and Irish Lions -- enjoyed great success at Test level.

He was a key member of the side that reached the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, only to be well beaten by South Africa, and crowned Six Nations champions three times, including achieving the Grand Slam in 2016.

"I'm officially un-retiring from international duty and I'd love to play for England again but first and foremost I want to play well for Sale and we'll see what happens after that," Lawes said in a Sale statement.

Lawes, who enjoyed a successful career with Sale's rivals Northampton Saints, said although he had enjoyed his time at Brive he had wanted a final challenge.

"I've been out of the Prem now for a couple of years and I just want to finish my career playing at the top level," said Lawes, who will see out the rest of this season with Brive.

"I feel like I can compete with the best of them, and then some, and I think if I retired now, I'd probably regret it when I was older.

"As a rugby player, you've got a very finite career and you're a long time retired so I want to make the most of it while I can."

Sharks Director of Rugby Alex Sanderson said Lawes still had the skills to thrive in the Prem.

"Courtney is the kind of player and person that suits this club," said Sanderson.

"He has a fantastic skillset that means he's so much more than just a banger."

England may still have need of Lawes based on a disappointing Six Nations campaign, which ended with an unexpectedly spirited performance in a pulsating 48-46 defeat by champions France.