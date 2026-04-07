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Air New Zealand Announces Additional Flight Reductions
(MENAFN) Air New Zealand has announced additional flight reductions and ticket price hikes, citing the soaring cost of jet fuel as the driving factor.
The adjustments, which impact some services in May and June, affect approximately 4% of flights and 1% of the airline’s total passengers, a Radio station reported Tuesday.
The airline noted that “the domestic network experienced only minor adjustments to maintain connectivity across specific regions.”
Jet fuel prices have surged sharply, with the Platts benchmark reaching around $230 per barrel, up from below $100 prior to the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran War.
For travelers impacted by the changes, the carrier said it “offered refunds or credits to customers whose updated flights did not suit their travel plans.”
The adjustments, which impact some services in May and June, affect approximately 4% of flights and 1% of the airline’s total passengers, a Radio station reported Tuesday.
The airline noted that “the domestic network experienced only minor adjustments to maintain connectivity across specific regions.”
Jet fuel prices have surged sharply, with the Platts benchmark reaching around $230 per barrel, up from below $100 prior to the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran War.
For travelers impacted by the changes, the carrier said it “offered refunds or credits to customers whose updated flights did not suit their travel plans.”
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