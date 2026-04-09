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Pakistan Thanks Allies for Support in US-Iran Ceasefire Efforts
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended thanks to several allied nations for their support in facilitating a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, according to reports.
Speaking on Wednesday, Sharif acknowledged the role of countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar in helping create conditions for the truce.
"As we proceed to Islamabad Talks, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere gratitude to our brotherly countries” of China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar for extending “invaluable and all out support towards reaching the ceasefire and giving peaceful diplomatic efforts a chance to seek a comprehensive and conclusive end to the conflict," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.
Earlier the same day, Sharif confirmed that a two-week ceasefire had been agreed upon between the US and Iran. He also invited representatives from both sides to Islamabad for talks scheduled on Friday, aimed at reaching a final agreement to resolve outstanding issues.
He further "deeply" appreciated and thanked the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, "whose consistent support and commitment to peace and stability in the region remain quintessential for our efforts."
The announcement follows confirmation from US President Donald Trump, who stated on Tuesday that a temporary ceasefire had been reached after Iran presented what he described as a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.
Speaking on Wednesday, Sharif acknowledged the role of countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar in helping create conditions for the truce.
"As we proceed to Islamabad Talks, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere gratitude to our brotherly countries” of China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar for extending “invaluable and all out support towards reaching the ceasefire and giving peaceful diplomatic efforts a chance to seek a comprehensive and conclusive end to the conflict," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.
Earlier the same day, Sharif confirmed that a two-week ceasefire had been agreed upon between the US and Iran. He also invited representatives from both sides to Islamabad for talks scheduled on Friday, aimed at reaching a final agreement to resolve outstanding issues.
He further "deeply" appreciated and thanked the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, "whose consistent support and commitment to peace and stability in the region remain quintessential for our efforts."
The announcement follows confirmation from US President Donald Trump, who stated on Tuesday that a temporary ceasefire had been reached after Iran presented what he described as a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.
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