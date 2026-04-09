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Trump Blasts NATO for Falling to Help U.S. in War
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump unleashed a fresh broadside against NATO on Wednesday, casting doubt on the alliance's reliability as the bloc's secretary-general arrived in Washington for emergency talks aimed at salvaging the fraying transatlantic partnership.
"NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again," Trump said, delivering the rebuke as NATO chief Mark Rutte touched down in the capital for a visit widely seen as a damage-control mission.
In a post on Truth Social following his White House meeting with Rutte, Trump also took aim at the Arctic territory, writing, "Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice!"
The tensions trace back to Trump's repeated demands — rebuffed by NATO allies — that the alliance join Washington in forcing open the Strait of Hormuz after the Iran war erupted. The refusal of European nations, including Spain and Italy, to grant US forces access to their airspace further inflamed Trump, pushing the transatlantic rift to its most acute point in decades.
Over recent weeks, Trump has mounted an escalating campaign of criticism against NATO for its failure to back US military efforts, and has threatened to withdraw Washington from the treaty alliance altogether.
The fracture has deepened throughout Trump's second term, compounded by his decision to launch the war against Iran and earlier friction stemming from his push to absorb Denmark's Greenland — a combination of grievances that has left the alliance's cohesion in serious question.
"NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again," Trump said, delivering the rebuke as NATO chief Mark Rutte touched down in the capital for a visit widely seen as a damage-control mission.
In a post on Truth Social following his White House meeting with Rutte, Trump also took aim at the Arctic territory, writing, "Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice!"
The tensions trace back to Trump's repeated demands — rebuffed by NATO allies — that the alliance join Washington in forcing open the Strait of Hormuz after the Iran war erupted. The refusal of European nations, including Spain and Italy, to grant US forces access to their airspace further inflamed Trump, pushing the transatlantic rift to its most acute point in decades.
Over recent weeks, Trump has mounted an escalating campaign of criticism against NATO for its failure to back US military efforts, and has threatened to withdraw Washington from the treaty alliance altogether.
The fracture has deepened throughout Trump's second term, compounded by his decision to launch the war against Iran and earlier friction stemming from his push to absorb Denmark's Greenland — a combination of grievances that has left the alliance's cohesion in serious question.
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